'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | July 20, 2020: Vansh Suspicious Of Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 premiered on July 13, 2020. The show features Helly Shah in the role of Riddhima; Vishal Vashishtha as Kabir Sharma, and Rrahul Sudhir playing the role of Vansh Raisinghania. In the latest episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Vansh decided to do something special for Riddhima in order to make her comfortable. However, later, he got suspicious of Riddhima and her intentions. Read on to know Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update for July 20, 2020.

Ishq Mein Marjawan written update for July 20, 2020

The episode started with Vansh telling Riddhima about all the things he bought for her so that she does not miss all her habits. Riddhima started looking at everything and gazed at a photo frame and wondered if Vansh noticed her and Kabir's picture in it. Vansh questioned why she was worried and further asked what she is hiding. He picked up the frame and gazed at it. Riddhima thought Vansh saw their picture together.

Vansh walked towards Riddhima and asked how she knows the people in the frame. The picture had Sejal and Riddhima and she wondered who exchanged the frame.

ALSO READ | 'Aggabai Sasubai' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Soham Gets A New Job

In a flashback, Kabir exchanged frames with photos of Riddhima and Sejal before Angre arrived. Riddhima explained to Vansh about Sejal and installed the frame back. Vansh asked about Riddhima's fiancee and she replied she is not engaged and why he would ask that. Vansh said that he noticed the mark of the ring on her finger. Riddhima then recalled the instance when Kabir made her put on the ring. She tried to explain even though there's a rule of wearing an engagement ring on a particular finger, not everyone follows it. She explained how relationships happen wholeheartedly and not by the ring.

Riddhima closed the door and started reminiscing about Kabir. On the other hand, Kabir went on to destroy things that reminded him of Riddhima and vowed to burn Vansh someday. Riddhima took the ring that featured her picture with Kabir and said that is the only symbol of their love. Kabir cried and promised that they would kill Vansh even though they are separated. Riddhima, on the other hand, promised to go back to Kabir after her work.

ALSO READ | 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | July 16, 2020: Meher Is Rushed To The Hospital

Riddhima assembled the make-up kit Kabir gifted in order to contact him. However, Riddhima got no signal on activating the transmitter and Riddhima chose to get out so that no one can watch her. However, she is stopped by a staff member and she dragged and brought in front of Ishani, Aryan, Rudra, and Vansh's mother.

Vansh's mother questioned her behaviour and Ishani insulted Riddhima. Aryan, on the other hand, whispered in Riddhima's ear about finishing their plan. Vansh came forward and informed that he has appointed Riddhima to treat Siya. Vansh's mother, however, is not totally sure about his plan.

ALSO READ | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vansh Becomes Skeptical About Riddhima

Vansh told Riddhima that she would have to abide by the rules equal to the staff members and told her that she would have to inform Mrs D'Souza regarding her daily activities. Grandma arrived and asked everyone not to scare Riddhima. Ishani interrupted and said they shall have dinner now and while having dinner she refused to sit beside Riddhima. The transmitter that had fallen on the ground was picked up by Aryan, who then showed it to everyone. Vansh's security pointed a gun towards Riddhima, after which Vansh stopped him and he himself pointed the gun at Riddhima, frightening her.

ALSO READ | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update | July 14, 2020: Gurunath Calls Shanaya Crazy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.