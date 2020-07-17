'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vansh Becomes Skeptical About Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan is a widely popular romantic-thriller show. It features Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir in lead roles. The show has Helly Shah playing the role of Riddhima; Vishal Vashishtha as Kabir, and Rrahul Sudhir portraying the role of Vansh Raisinghania. The filming of the show was stalled amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

However, fresh episodes started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan Vansh started wondering about Riddhima and is now determined to find out her identity. Read on to know Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update:

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update July 16, 2020

The episode started with Kabir getting concerned upon hearing Riddhima's scream. Vansh went to Siya and took off the dupatta that got her chocked from a wheel. Family members asked if she was doing fine. Kabir got frustrated as he now feels he has lost the connection he had with Riddhima.

Sia told Vansh that she wanted to save her and told the family that Ridddhima is a physiotherapist. Ishani, on the other hand, said that Riddhima told them she is an event manager. Vansh then asked Angre to call a doctor. Vansh grabbed Riddhima in her arms and the two shared an adorable moment together.

Meanwhile, Rohana tried explaining how such situations keep happening. Aryan then expressed how he wanted to dance with Riddhima, while Kabir appeared to be tensed looking at Riddhima's photo. A doctor arrived and helped Riddhima with her wounds. Siya arrived and Vansh immediately went down on his knees in front of her.

Vansh explained how he thought Riddhima wanted to attack him and that he cannot afford anything wrong happening to his family. Siya agreed and said that Riddhima could have lost her life. Vansh started looking at Riddhima and wondered about Riddhima's identity -- whether she was a party organiser or a physiotherapist.

Vansh and Riddhima then discussed the cruise's bow and Vansh said that he has called her for asking some questions. He pointed a gun towards her and asked who she is. He stepped towards Riddhima, after which she fell but Vansh grabbed her. Vansh then asked her to sit on a chair and put a truth serum in front and interrogated again. He asked her to answer only after drinking the serum.

Riddhima drank the serum and said that Vansh hurt her and now she is scared. Vansh assured Riddhima that she would get better treatment and said that according to his observance, she starts sweating whenever someone questions about her identity. Riddhima told him that she is an orphan and spoke about Kabir telling her how Vansh gets to know about the fear of others.

Later, she revealed that she is a physiotherapist, however, she is not popular and does not get paid much. She also shared how Ishani disrespected her about her economic conditions. She mentioned that she worked hard as a party planner in order to lead a better lifestyle.

Ridddhima left and Vansh shared the incident with Angre and how he faked about the truth serum in order to make her weak. He further said that she must be hiding something. Riddhima realised about losing the clip that helped her stay in touch with Kabir and hoped no one would find it. Vansh and Angre go towards the shore in order to find out the truth. Meanwhile, Aryan arrived and asked Riddhima to join the party with him. Ishani got irritated by Riddhima and started wondering about what was cooking between Vansh and Riddhima.

Riddhima then recalled her memorable moments with Kabir. One of the staff members arrived and handed over a box that had a dress and a chit. The chit said that the dress is to repair the incident that happened. Riddhima thought it was Vansh. Following this, she wore the dress and attended the party and thought that she should hunt for the clip. During the party, while dancing, Riddhima fell into Vansh's arms. Vansh asked her to dance with her. Riddhima again started hunting for the clip. Vansh told her that he found what Riddhima was looking for. Riddhima thought he found the transmitter. Vansh opened his fists and Riddhima stared at it with eyes wide open.

