'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Starring Helly Shah Premiere Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The outbreak of Coronavirus has put up a stop on several everyday activities. The states are getting lockdown and people are strictly asked to stay inside. This has led the filmmakers and daily soap directors to take a precautionary measure and stop all the shooting schedules. Recently, Colors TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 launch was cancelled due to the outbreak.

Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishta would be seen playing the lead roles in the show. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the show has been pushed further. It was scheduled to premiere on March 30, 2020. However, according to the reports of an entertainment portal, the release of the show has been delayed due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. The next date of release has not been decided yet.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 would be the second season of the popular show of Colors, Ishq Mein Marjawan. The first season featured Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar and Nia Sharma in the lead roles. It ran for around two years and ended in June 2019. Ishq Mein Marjawan was a romantic thriller with two women and one man going through a series of twists and turns. In the recent past, the makers announced that the new season will have two male and one female lead in a similar thrill-ride with a gush of romance. Actors Vishal Vashishtha and Rahul Sudhir were announced to play male leads, Helly Shah of Swaragini fame is set to play the female lead of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

According to the first promo shared by Helly Shah, Vishal and Helly seem to be in love but soon the romantic angle is swung into a dark turn with Helly trying to break through some webs that Vishal has woven. It can be assumed that just like Arjun Bijlani’s character in the previous season, Vishal is also set to have a grey character. It would be interesting for the fans to see how Helly Shah would be portrayed in the show.

