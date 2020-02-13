Madhurima Tuli Bags A Role In 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' After Her Stint In Bigg Boss 13

After Madhurima Tuli’s controversial stint in Bigg Boss 13, it seems like the actor is all set to make a comeback in daily soaps. Madhurima is all set to star in Ek Baar Phir: Ishq Mein Marjaawan, alongside Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha.

The television actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she posed alongside Helly Shah. Along with the picture, Madhurima also commented saying that she had a good time shooting with the cast of Ek Baar Phir: Ishq Mein Marjaawan. Check out the post below.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Asim To Vishal-Madhurima; The Fighter-cocks Of This Season

As per reports, the show is a sequel of Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aalisha Panwar, and Sonarika Bhadoria's Ishq Mein Marjaawan. Talking about her role in the daily soap, Madurima recently appeared for an interview with a leading news portal. She informed that she will play the role of a special agent and added that its a positive character on the show.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Opens Up About Madhurima Tuli And Bigg Boss Contract

More about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is also said to star Rahul Sudhir as the second male lead. The plot of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 reportedly revolves around the concept of love, revenge, and sacrifice. As per reports, the show will take over the 10:30 pm slot on Colors TV after Bigg Boss 13 ends.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Ridicules The Allegations Made By Madhurima

Also read | Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli Reveals Vishal Aditya Singh Hasn't Called Her After Eviction

Image courtesy: Madhurima Tuli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.