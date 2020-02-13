The Debate
Madhurima Tuli Bags A Role In 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' After Her Stint In Bigg Boss 13

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Madhurima Tuli makes a comeback on Indian television after her stint in Bigg Boss 3 with Vishal Aditya Singh. Read on to know more

bigg boss

After Madhurima Tuli’s controversial stint in Bigg Boss 13, it seems like the actor is all set to make a comeback in daily soaps. Madhurima is all set to star in Ek Baar Phir: Ishq Mein Marjaawan, alongside Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha. 

The television actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she posed alongside Helly Shah. Along with the picture, Madhurima also commented saying that she had a good time shooting with the cast of Ek Baar Phir: Ishq Mein Marjaawan. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Asim To Vishal-Madhurima; The Fighter-cocks Of This Season

As per reports, the show is a sequel of Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aalisha Panwar, and Sonarika Bhadoria's Ishq Mein Marjaawan. Talking about her role in the daily soap, Madurima recently appeared for an interview with a leading news portal. She informed that she will play the role of a special agent and added that its a positive character on the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Opens Up About Madhurima Tuli And Bigg Boss Contract

More about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is also said to star Rahul Sudhir as the second male lead. The plot of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 reportedly revolves around the concept of love, revenge, and sacrifice. As per reports, the show will take over the 10:30 pm slot on Colors TV after Bigg Boss 13 ends.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Ridicules The Allegations Made By Madhurima

Also read | Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli Reveals Vishal Aditya Singh Hasn't Called Her After Eviction

Image courtesy: Madhurima Tuli Instagram

 

 

