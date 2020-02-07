Madhurima Tuli was last seen on Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant and made many heads turn with her stint on the show. From flirting with Siddharth Shukla to fighting with Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma, the actor was frequently in headlines for all the wrong reasons. Things completely went overboard when she hit her ex-boyfriend and co-contestant of the show, Vishal Aditya Singh, aggressively with a pan. Host Salman Khan eventually asked her to leave the Bigg Boss house.

The actor garnered a lot of attention for her infamous 'frying pan' incident. However, even after all the drama on national television, there's good news for Madhurima Tuli fans out there. Reportedly, Madhurima has been roped in for Yash Patnaik's upcoming show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Madhurima Tuli roped in for Helly Shah starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2?

Ishq Mein Marjawan is a Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer Indian daily show. As per reports from a leading entertainment portal, the makers have roped in the Chandrakanta actress for the thriller. It is reportedly said that Madhurima will be playing a pivotal role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. However, no official announcements have been made either by the makers of the show or by Madhurima regarding the same.

Talking about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the show is said to also star Rahul Sudhir as the second male lead. The plot of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 reportedly revolves around the concept of love, revenge, and sacrifice. Apparently, the show will take over the 10:30 pm slot on Colors TV after Bigg Boss 13 ends.

