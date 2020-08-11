'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 10, 2020: Ridhima Marries Vansh

In the August 10 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Kabir asks Ridhima to pay a huge price for her love. Both of them make a hurtful decision for themselves and walk away from each other. Ridhima returns to the Mandap and marries Vansh.

The episode begins with Ridhima returning back to the Mandap surprising everyone. Dadi notices there’s blood on her hand and asks her if she is alright. Ridhima replies saying that she slipped outside. On the other hand, Vansh thinks that she is definitely hiding something. Pandit Ji asks both the bride and groom to sit to begin the wedding rituals. Angry Vansh walks towards Ridhima but Dadi stops him saying that both of them discuss the matter later. She asked Ridhima to come ahead and sit with him.

Ridhima recalls her meeting with Kabir

As the ritual begins, in a flashback, it is shown how Ridhima saves Kabir from shooting himself. She makes him understand that Killing himself isn’t the solution to their problem. It will eventually lead to Vansh’s victory. Frustrated Kabir tells her that he is tired of failing every time. He adds that Vansh is a criminal but he couldn’t get a single proof against him. Ridhima says that he chose her to complete the mission, so it is she who failed not him. She tells him to think of a way out of this situation. Meanwhile, Pandit Ji asks Ridhima to get up for phere but she continues to sit while everyone stares at her. However, Dadi makes her get up.

Kabir asks Ridhima to pay a huge price

Ridhima and Vansh exchange garlands while she recollected how Kabir asked her to pay a massive price for love. In a flashback, it is shown that Kabir asked Ridhima to marry Vansh. She tells him that he has asked her to do something that is worse than death for her. Recalling the sweet memories of their proposal, Ridhima looks at the VR mansion. She tells him that she is ready to pay the price. In the meantime, Pandit Ji asked her to step forward for the 5th round of the phere. She stands ahead of Vansh and stops. Vansh asks her what is more than her wedding right now. She says nothing and starts walking again.

Kabir and Ridhima part ways

While Vansh ties Mangalsutra and fills vermillion in Ridhima’s forehead, in the flashback it is shown that Kabir tells Ridhima, he has only given her pain in the relationship. However, Ridhima asks him to make a promise. She tells him to leave immediately from the mansion and walks towards his freedom. Kabir tries to say something but she asks him to speak no more or she won’t be able to carry her decision. Kabir grabs his gun and when both walk towards the opposite side, Ridhima’s chunri gets stuck with Kabir’s button. She notices Kabir’s bleeding and rips off her chunri to wrap his wound. While Kabir jumps out of the mansion, Ridhima enters the VR mansion. When the flashback ends, Vansh looks at Ridhima who has wet eyes and they are married. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

