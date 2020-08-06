'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 5, 2020: Vansh Changes The Wedding Date

Wednesday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Dadi asking Vansh to change Ridhima’s bandage. When Dadi leaves, Ridhima is about to walk away too, however, Vansh stopped her and asked why is she so nervous. He ordered her to sit and asked a servant to give him a first aid kit. When Vansh touches her hand, Ridhima screams loudly which makes Dadi return back to her room. While Vansh is distracted talking to Dadi, Ridhima keeps Shera in a haldi bowl which was kept beside her.

When Vansh is changing Ridhima’s bandage, Anupriya takes the haldi bowl away. She places the bowl with two other similar bowls. Later Dadi made Ridhima sit for the haldi ritual. But she wonders which bowl contains Shera. One by one, Dadi asked everyone to apply haldi on Ridhima, all the bowls are used but Shera couldn’t be found anywhere.

Frustrated Ridhima thinks that she has to find Shera at any cost before the wedding. On the other hand, Vansh saw Aryan walking out of the ceremony while talking to someone on call. He questioned him about the call and threatens him. But Aryan tells him that he isn’t afraid of him nor is he planning to go against him. Meanwhile, Ridhima calms herself to think who looked suspicious while applying haldi to her.

She figures that Chanchal only used one hand to apply haldi on her. Not only that but she also gave her a gift using only one hand. She thinks that she has to find Shera before Vansh does. Ridhima follows Chanchal to her room, she sees her cleaning Shera which had stains of haldi. Chanchal prays to god that she should get golden stuff every now and then. She locks the pen drive in the locker of her closet.

When Ridhima is about to walk inside her room, Vansh stopped her saying that stepping in someone else’s room is a thief’s behaviour. Ridhima replied to him saying that she has some work with Chanchal and that he has to stop suspecting her for everything because they are going to get married tomorrow. Vansh tells her that he has good news for her. He told her that the wedding will take place today in a few hours. Shocked Ridhima asked why would he change the date, he told her that he cannot wait to make her Mrs. Vansh Raisinghania.

Kabir learns the wedding is preponed on the internet. He is boiling with anger and his colleague tells him that the military won’t reach before tomorrow and suggested that going to the mansion alone is dangerous. Kabir told him that he will do anything to get Ridhima out of that hell. On the other hand, Ridhima recalled proposing Kabir, she wishes somehow he should rescue her. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

