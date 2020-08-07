'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 6: Ridhima Tries To Burn Her Wedding Dress

In the August 6 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vansh declares a red alert at the VR mansion. Ridhima tries to burn her bridal dress while Kabir and his colleague Mishra enter the mansion as staff members to stop the wedding. Ridhima cries recalling the sweet memories she has spent with Kabir.

The episode begins with Vansh asking Angre to declare a red alert at the VR mansion. He tells him that he has preponed the wedding because it will ruin the culprit’s plan. In haste, the traitor will surely make a mistake and try to escape from the palace with Shera. But it is Angre’s responsibility to Keep an eye on everyone. Angre asks him if he suspects Aryan, Vansh replies to him saying that anybody in the house can be the traitor and now they shall wait for them to make a move.

Ridhima burns her bridal dress

In the room, Ridhima looks at her bridal dress and goes into a flashback where she discussed her marriage with Kabir. Reminiscing about the sweet memories, she decides that she cannot marry Vansh. Ridhima throws the wedding dress in anger and tries to burn it with a matchstick. In the process, the curtain for her room catches fire. She wipes her tears when Vansh enters her room. A gust of wind moves another curtain upon them and both of them look at each other.

Ridhima tries to free herself while Vansh keeps staring at her. Suddenly he sees the fire and immediately rushes to put it off and ends up burning his hand. Vansh asked her how did the curtain catch fire, she said it was a mistake while looking at his hand. Vansh tells her that he can bear this wound but he cannot bear betrayals and hopes that she would never betray him.

Kabir gets pass the mansion security

Mishra warns Kabir that getting inside is dangerous but he tells him that he shall do anything to save Ridhima. Both of them are dressed as caterers and have covered their faces with masks. While entering the mansion Angre stops them and asks for their ids, both of them show him their fake ids. Angre lets them inside asking them not to touch anything without sanitising their hands nor to remove their face masks.

Ridhima tries to get Shera

Meanwhile, Ridhima sees Chanchal complaining about the wedding, she looks at the pouch hanging from her saree where the keys to her safe are kept. Ridhima hides behind a pillar and decides she has to get proofs against Vansh at any cost. Ridhima tries to put her hand in Chanchal’s pouch but moves away before she turns around. Anupriya sees Ridhima and asks her to get ready for the wedding.

In her room, Ridhima cries while getting ready. She wonders how will she manage to get out of the mansion with Shera. On the other hand, Vansh is already sitting at the mandap. Kabir is in the corridor trying to look for Ridhima. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

