'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 4, 2020: Ridhima Gets Evidences Against Vansh

Tuesday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Ridhima going near Vansh and hiding the chit with her gown while pretending to talk to Anupriya. On the other hand, Angre is looking for Shera, the pen drive with evidence against Vansh everywhere. Dadi asked everyone to dance and sing. Ridhima began to dance while Vansh stared at her. Ridhima taught that she has to get Shera outside the garbage before it gets cleaned.

Ridhima found an opportunity to step outside and heard Vansh wondering who can take Shera. Later, Ridhima met Aryan who asked if she running away from her own mehendi ceremony. Ridhima told him that she felt uneasy and just came outside to catch a breath. He reminded her that Vansh is keeping an eye on her and she cannot run away. He leaves after calling her ‘Bhabhi’.

Ridhima looked for the pen drive in the garbage and finds it. Vansh saw the garbage shattered on the ground. He scolded Ms. Dsouza to clean it. Vansh noticed that there’s mehendi on the garbage bin and knows that whoever’s mehendi is ruined must have come out to find Shera. Ridhima heard Vansh, she scooted inside and asked everyone to do a step and purposely ruined everyone’s mehendi.

On the other hand, Vansh gathered all the girls to click a picture. He noticed that Ridhima’s mehendi is ruined but a second later he also noticed that everyone’s mehendi is ruined. Ridhima smirked and thought to herself that even though Vansh is smart but this time she is prepared too. Dadi asked Ridhima to show her mehendi. She told her it doesn’t matter if it is ruined, the colour of the hena matters. Dadi told her that Vansh will love her a lot.

Meanwhile, Kabir is planning to invade Vansh’s mansion with the help of the military. His colleague reminded him that entering in Vansh’s palace is impossible without his permission. However, he replied saying that nothing is impossible and that he will never let Vansh marry Ridhima. He will safeguard her at any cost.

On the other hand, Ridhima removes Shera which she hid inside her bandage. She was thinking of a way to deliver the pen drive to Kabir. Placing it inside her pillow she goes to sleep. Ridhima wakes up with a bad dream of Vansh catching her red-handed with Shera. She wakes up and checks but the pen drive was yet below her cushion.

In the morning, Dadi called Ridhima for the haldi function. She hides Shera in her pen drive and walks down. Later, Dadi asked her that she will change her bandage. However, Ridhima denied saying that she will change it later once she changes her clothes. Vansh interrupts the conversation and says that he will change the bandage. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

