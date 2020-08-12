'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 11, 2020: Vansh Points A Gun At Ridhima

In the August 11 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vansh discovers that his precious jewel Shera was in Ridhima’s room. Furious Vansh, holds her at gunpoint to uncover the truth. He questions her loyalty to Vansh’s family. Continue reading to know if Ridhima comes clean.

The episode begins with Ridhima thinking that she has crossed every limit possible for her love while Vansh stares at her. Pandit Ji declares that the wedding is completed and from now onwards, Vansh and Ridhima are husband & wife. While Vansh and Ridhima are taking the blessings of elders, Dadi sees Ridhima’s dull face and wonders if she is happy with the wedding. Once the rituals are over, Ridhima walks upstairs, Vansh calls her but she continues to walk. Anupriya tries to stop her but Dadi asks everyone to let her go as she must be tired.

Ridhima cries & Kabir wanders in the dark

In the washroom, Ridhima splashes cold water on her face multiple times and cries bitterly. On the other hand, Kabir recalls asking Ridhima to marry Vansh for his mission and punches a tree in anger. Kabir shouts while breaking down on an empty dark road. Meanwhile, Vansh becomes frustrated as the two imposters successfully manage to escape from the mansion.

Vansh discovers Shera

Angre tells Vansh that he will immediately inform all his sources about Shera but Vansh stops him saying Shera was found and wonders if the intruders wanted to take something else along with them too. Vansh tells Angre that he found Shera in Ridhima’s room. In the meantime, in flashback, it is shown that Aryan keeps Shera in Ridhima’s room thinking that Vansh won’t suspect her. On the other hand, Siya and Ishani take Ridhima to Vansh’s room.

Vansh points a gun at Ridhima

When Ridhima enters the room, a tear drops from her eyes but Vansh catches it in his palm. He questions what is causing her so much pain, that she is unable to hide it. Irritated Ridhima asks him if he will ever stop suspecting her. Vansh tells her she shouldn’t have returned if she had problems with him. He takes a step towards Ridhima, who backs off, hits the bed & ends up lying on it. Vansh moves closer and smirks. He tells her that he has a special gift for her. Showing Ridhima a box, Vansh asks her to open it. Ridhima is shocked to find a gun inside it. He grabs the gun and points it at Ridhima, who shuts her eyes and looks down scared. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

