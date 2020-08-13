'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 12, 2020: Vansh Sets Trap For Ridhima

In the August 12 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vansh sets a trap for Ridhima by breaking his precious jewel Shera into small pieces. He hands it over to Ridhima and asks her to throw it away. However, his suspicion turns out to be false when she shows no sign of panic or fear. Will Vansh be able to find the real culprit?

The episode begins with scared Ridhima looking at Vansh pointing a gun at her. However, he asked her not to be sacred. Vansh tells her that he is giving her a gun only so that she can shoot herself if she ever thinks of betraying him. He assures that she is safe and asks her to open the second drawer where another gift is kept for her. Frightened Ridhima doesn’t move and Vansh himself opens it for her and shows her a golden rose. He explains that for him there are only two extremes, either it is guns or roses. Ridhima crosses her hand & tells him that she will make his life interesting. Vansh Smirks and leaves.

Ridhima overhears Aryan & Chanchal’s conversation

While Ridhima recalls her sweet memories with Kabir, Angre asks Vansh if Ridhima admitted that she stole Shera. Vansh tells him, for now, it seems that someone purposely put Shera in Ridhima’s room for him to suspect her. While Angre wonders who can do that, on the other hand, Chanchal complaints why Aryan took Shera away from her. Aryan warns Chanchal to not to take Shera’s name ever again. When they hear a noise, Aryan walks outside to check and finds a fallen vase on the floor. He goes back inside without noticing Ridhima who has overheard their conversation. She assumes that Aryan must have kept Shera in Vansh’s study & goes to check.

Vansh breaks Shera

Aryan enters the room and tells Chanchal that he has kept Shera in Ridhima’s room so that Vansh blames her. He asked her to stay cautious and never bring up Shera’s topic ever again. Meanwhile, Vansh tells Angre that whoever has kept Shera in Ridhima’s room is very smart. Angre asks if he wants to put some men behind Ridhima to know the truth. Vansh replies saying that she is his wife now, so he will find out the truth himself. He later breaks Shera with a hammer and lays a trap for Ridhima.

Vansh gives the broken pieces of Shera to Ridhima

Ridhima comes back to her room thinking she will look for Shera in the morning. Vansh feels that it is strange that the bride wasn’t in her room on their wedding night. He asked her if she was looking for something. Vansh then hands over the pieces of Shera to her and tells her to throw it away in the dustbin. Vansh adds that it was very precious to him but he broke it after it was stolen. He asks Ridhima what she thinks might be behind it. Ridhima says it is his house and he is the one who always claims not even a single soul can move in his mansion. She asks him to find out the culprit himself. While Vansh thinks Ridhima is a mystery, Ridhima plans to trick him in his own trap. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

