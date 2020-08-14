'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 13, 2020: Vansh Lashes Out At His Housemaid

In the August 13 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Ridhima is seen trying to get accustomed to her marriage with Vansh. However, she soon finds him lashing out at his housemaid for stepping in the backyard of the mansion without his permission. Ridhima suspects that something is hidden in the backyard and decides to unfold the mystery.

The episode begins with Vansh telling Ridhima that she is a mystery for him and he will solve it soon. Without replying Ridhima continues to put blankets on the Sofa. When Vansh asks her if she thinks they will be comfortable on the Sofa, Ridhima explains that she won’t share the bed with him. Vansh walks towards her, Ridhima backs off and gets pinned against the wall. She puts a blanket between them and tells him that he cannot force her & slightly tries to push him. Vansh grabs the blanket and thanks her for setting the sofa because he isn’t used to making his own bed and also adds that he doesn’t share his bed with strangers.

Kabir becomes angry on Mishra

Meanwhile, Kabir looks at the moon when Mishra tells him that he feels sorry because he lost Ridhima even after putting so many efforts. Kabir angrily shuts him off saying that he hasn’t lost her. He adds that both of them don’t believe in this marriage and soon when she returns with proofs the entire country will be forever grateful to her. He further said that she will lead a beautiful life after the mission is completed.

Vansh helps Ridhima to adjust her gown

Next morning, Ridhima walks out of the washroom wiping her wet hair. Sitting at the dressing table, she tries to tie the thread of her gown, when Vansh helps her. She immediately stops him and gets up telling him she will do it on her own, but in vain. Vansh tells her that a few things are difficult and she should get adjusted as he will always be behind her like a shadow. He ties the thread and leaves. Later, after doing the puja with Dadi and Anupriya, Dadi asks Vansh to make Ridhima wear their family heirloom. After that, she asks Ridhima to make Vansh’s favourite Kheer on her first day in the kitchen. She tells Dadi that she doesn’t know how to cook food but Anupriya helps her in the kitchen.

Vansh is outraged

While preparing Kheer, Ridhima hears a loud noise from outside and goes out to see what has happened. She sees a broken vase on the floor and housemaid Mrs Dsouza’s hands tied in a rope. Vansh yells at her saying that he hates betrayal but since she has served him well for a long time, he will give her an opportunity to leave immediately. Dsouza begs him not to throw her out when Ridhima intervenes but Vansh stops her saying that no one can go to the backyard without his permission. Ridhima wonders what is in the backyard and decides to solve the mystery. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

