'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 15, 2020: Ridhima Baffled About Ring

In the August 15 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, after being caught by Vansh for trespassing into mansion’s backyard, Ridhima is trying to solve the mystery behind the statue’s ring. However, to her surprise, Vansh himself gifts the ring to Ridhima and puts it on her finger. Baffled Ridhima is trying to find a lead about the ring.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update August 15, 2020

The episode begins with Ridhima asking Vansh if she has the freedom to roam in her own house being Mrs Vansh Raisinghania. She further explains that being his wife made her curious to know why did he get angry on a woman who helped raise him, just because she stepped in the backyard. Vansh tells her she is right and that there is a difference between a servant and wife. Hence, he forgives her for being curious as his wife however, also asked her to follow the orders or she won’t be forgiven the next time she makes any mistake.

Ishani warns Ridhima

In her room, Mrs Dsouza gets lunch for Ridhima but she asks her about the statue in the backyard. Mrs Dsouza shivers and tells her not to mention it to anyone as it is considered very unlucky in the VR mansion and leaves. Ridhima follows her but slips when Ishani makes an entry. Singing a song, she describes Vansh as burning lava to her.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 10, 2020: Ridhima Marries Vansh

She stabs an apple with a knife and suggests Ridhima to ask Vansh about the statute if she wants to become like the apple she just stabbed. Confused Ridhima wonders that everyone in the house knows the secret but what is it that makes everyone so scared to talk about it. On the other hand, while playing basketball Vansh tells Angre that Ridhima should never know the secret of the statue and Ridhima overhears him hiding behind a pillar.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 11, 2020: Vansh Points A Gun At Ridhima

Vansh gifts Ridhima a ring

The next morning, Ridhima opens her eyes and is shocked to see Vansh lying next to her. She gets up but Vansh pulls her. Vansh tells her that they are happily married now and since she has also started asking for her rights in the house as his wife, she should also let him sleep on her bed. Ridhima notices the sofa which was messy and understands that he slept on the sofa. Angry Ridhima tells him that she doesn’t like such pranks but Vansh says that she must like gifts. He walks towards her, grabs her hand and puts a ring on her finger. Ridhima recognises that it is the same ring which was on the statue. Calling her special, Vansh tells her that she must respect his gift and leaves.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 12, 2020: Vansh Sets Trap For Ridhima

Ridhima asks Siya about the statue

During the physiotherapy session, Siya becomes shocked after noticing the ring on Ridhima’s hand. Ridhima tells her that Vansh gifted it to her this morning. She tries to dig Siya for information but before Siya could reveal anything Anupriya makes an entry. She scolds Siya and asked Ridhima to mind her own business. She adds that every house has a part and it shouldn’t be disclosed in front of anyone. Anupriya further said that Ridhima is behaving more like a spy than being a daughter-in-law. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 13, 2020: Vansh Lashes Out At His Housemaid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.