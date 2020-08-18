'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 17, 2020: Vansh Reveals Statue's Truth

In the August 17 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, it is shown how Vansh’s mother upon learning that Ridhima has been trying to understand the history of their family, asks her to stay in her limits or face the dire consequences. Meanwhile, Ridhima angers Vansh to dig out information about the statue. Vansh reveals that the statue is of her ex-fiance Ragini.

The episode begins with Anupriya asking Ridhima to behave like a daughter-in-law and keep the family happy. She adds that it will be better if Ridhima changes according to the norms that are set in the house or she would definitely regret it later. Ridhima, on the other hand, thinks that no one will ever reveal the truth about the statue and that she has to confront Vansh about it. Ridhima thinks that if she makes Vansh angry, he might reveal the truth to her. She removes the ring from her hand to do so.

Ridhima makes Vansh furious

When Vansh notices that Ridhima isn’t wearing his gifted ring, he questions her. Ridhima says that she removed it because she won’t feel special until and unless he reveals the truth about the ring. Vansh tells her that he has got a wife who spies on him and specifies that he overheard her & Siya’s conversation. Ridhima adds that she removed the ring because it reminds her of the statue and that she has the right to know.

Ridhima says that she doesn’t know with how many girls he had been in his life, however, she isn’t one of them. Vansh smirks and retorts that he felt Ridhima can only just burn in anger but he did not know that she can even become jealous. She tells him that she isn’t jealous of him but rather scared. Ridhima further provokes him saying that he has trapped everyone in a cage and that he has a stone-cold heart. Furious Vansh throws a vase.

Ridhima further incites their conversation saying that he only knows how to be angry. Vansh takes Ridhima near the statue and reveals that he once gave the ring to her, she was her ex-fiance Ragini. Ridhima asks him the reason for not marrying her. Vansh discloses that she isn’t the part of his life now. Ridhima tries to know more about her, but Vansh bangs his hand and asks her to stop her interrogation.

Aryan warns Ridhima

Ridhima further argues with Vansh but he leaves and begins to play his piano. She wonders why is Vansh behaving so strange when Aryan walks in. He tells her if he was in her place he would stay away from Vansh. But Ridhima tells him that she wants to know about Ragini and his relation with her. Aryan warns her saying that it happens when love goes beyond limits and becomes a poison and it can only lead to death. She asks him if Vansh is a murderer but Aryan leaves. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

