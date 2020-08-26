'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 25: Vansh Slaps Aryan

In the August 25 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, it is shown that a loss occurs in the business by Aryan and it becomes the basis of wrangle with Vansh. Later, things escalate quickly between the duo when Aryan involves Ridhima in their argument, leading Vansh to slap him. What did Aryan say that made Vansh furious?

The episode begins with Vansh asking Ridhima whether the phone he is holding belongs to her. Ridhima is shocked to see the phone and wonders why Dsouza lied to her about throwing it away. She instantly understands that Dsouza is with Vansh. Vansh checks the dialled list of the phone but couldn’t find anything suspicious. Ridhima recalls how Kabir asked her to delete everything. Vansh stares at her and walks away thinking that he must uncover Ridhima’s truth before it is too late.

Vansh slaps Aryan

When Aryan and Angre are working out, Vansh makes an entry and questions Aryan about the business deal he made which has caused a humongous loss to the company. Aryan says it is strange how rules are different when it comes to him. Vansh shuts him off but Aryan continues to extend the argument. However, when Aryan comments on Ridhima, Vansh slaps him and asks him to take her name with respect as she is his wife. Vansh leaves and Angre follows him. Furious Aryan wishes for Vansh’s failure.

Dadi warns Ridhima about the next five days

When Dadi and Ridhima are in the kitchen, Dadi tells her that Vansh is in a lot of pain and the coming five days are going to be very difficult for him. Ridhima wonders what is going to happen in the next five days and asks Dadi the reason behind it. However, Dadi says that handling him is more important rather than knowing the reason. She further explains Ridhima that marriage is a union of two people and the next few days are going to be filled with tests and trials for both.

Vansh enters the mansion holding Ganpati’s idol

The next day, Vansh enters the VR mansion holding Ganesha’s idol and Ridhima remembers Vansh telling him that he doesn’t believe in God. She wonders what has caused the change and Siya tells her that he behaves completely different during Ganesh Chaturthi. After the staphana, Ridhima asks Chanchal about Vansh’s behaviour. She tells Ridhima that Vansh used to love Ragini a lot but before she could reveal more Aupriya makes an entry. She asks Ridhima to curb her curiosity and support her husband.

Later, Dadi notices Ridhima’s sad face and asks her the reason. Ridhima tells her that she is missing her friends as she has never celebrated Ganeshotav without them. Dadi gives her an iPad to video call her friends. Ridhima smiles with tremendous glee as she connects with all her friends who encourage her to be patient and not to lose courage. Ridhima thinks that she isn’t alone and with Ganpati’s blessing she will succeed in finding Vansh’s secret. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

