'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 21, 2020: Ridhima Looks For Evidence

In the August 21 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Ridhima sneaks into Vansh’s room looking for his diary to gather evidence against him. However, she finds his henchman disposing of proofs that could incriminate Vansh. But Ridhima manages to find a picture of Vansh’s ex-fiance, Ragini, with a phone number written behind it. Will she uncover the truth?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update August 21, 2020

The episode begins with Angre talking on a call, while Ridhma is seen trying to open the box. When Angre turns around, Ridhima hides under the table. Angre looks suspicious, he opens the box and browses the dairy, a photograph falls out of the box. Ridhima notices the photo and stretches her hand to reach for it. But Angre steps on her hand unknowingly & realises that the photograph is missing, he looks around and sees it lying on the floor. Angre picks it up, only to tear it apart and burn it.

Ridhima recovers the photo

As soon as Angre leaves, Ridhima recovers the burning photo from the dustbin. She puts the fire off and joins it with the help of a tape. She wonders if the girl in the photograph is Ragini. Suddenly, she notices a number written on the backside of the photo. She decides to call the number, only to find that it belongs to Ragini’s father. Ridhima explains to him that she is on his side & that she will make sure his daughter gets justice.

Meanwhile, Vansh is looking for Ridhima & notices the landline was on. He began to wonder who must be talking on the call. On the other hand, Ridhima convinces Ragini’s father to give her whatever proofs he has. She tells him that she will call again tomorrow when Vansh picks up the second line. Ridhima realises someone is trying to listen to her conversation & immediately keeps the call.

Vansh warns Ridhima

In the corridor, Ridhima meets Vansh, who asks her if she was talking to someone using the landline. However, she makes an excuse saying that she came to get Ramayan because she was unable to sleep properly. Vansh grabs a jug of water and pours water around Ridhima. He talks about ‘Lakshaman Rekha’ exclaiming she shouldn’t cross her line or it will result in awakening the Raavan inside him. Ridhima coughs & her mangalsutra falls off. However, Vansh catches it and ties it on her neck again.

Ms Dsouza isn’t trustworthy

In her room, Ridhima tells Ms Dsouza that she found about Ragini’s father. Shocked Ms Dsouza, warns her not to play with fire. But Ridhima asks her if she can count on her, if ever help is required. Ms Dsouza assures Ridhima that she can trust her. Later, Ms Dsouza is seen reporting Vansh that Ridhima is yet uncovering Ragini’s puzzle. In a flashback, it is shown how Vansh had cleverly plotted Ms Dsouza to gain Ridhima’s trust. Vansh reveals that he insulted her in front of everyone so that she could get closer to Ridhima. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

