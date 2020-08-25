'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 24, 2020: Vansh Gets Arrested?

In the August 24 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, it is shown that all the efforts made by Ridhima to gather evidence against Vansh finally bring a victorious smile on her face when her lover, Inspected Kabir storms in the VR mansion. Kabir has an issued arrest warrant to put Vansh behind bars. Will Vansh get arrested?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update August 24, 2020

The episode begins with Vansh asking Anupriya to take Dadi inside. He walks towards the door, to welcome inspector Kabir and Mishra to his mansion. Ridhima arrives there, watching Kabir makes her smile. Meanwhile, Kabir informs Vansh that he is here to investigate the murder of a 65-year-old man, Mr Sathe, who was murdered today. Vansh replies that he isn’t responsible for all the murders happening in the city and asks him to find the real culprit. As the two glare at each other, Vansh is about to leave but Kabir stops him

Kabir shows CCTV footage

Showing Vansh the CCTV footage, Kabir questions him if he isn’t the murder then what was he doing in the murder spot. Kabir declares him under arrested and also asks him to carry an extra pair of clothes since his will be confiscated as evidence. He asks Mishra to grab him the handcuffs. Ridhima couldn’t stop smiling with glee.

Vansh changes the game

Vansh asks Kabir to play the CCTV footage again and shows him that the shoes the murderer is wearing aren’t his. He adds that all his shoes have a customise VR logo. Ridhima’s smile disappears. Vansh adds that the face of the criminal isn’t visible and that he will find a hundred other in the city who will have the same clothes like his. Vansh proves that his evidence isn’t enough to arrest him.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 18, 2020: Ridhima Texts Kabir

Kabir then adds although the footage doesn’t prove anything but his schedule matches. Kabir says that the watchman told him that Vansh wasn’t home between 10-12. Angre interrupts the integration saying that he was in a meeting and that whoever was present can testify as witnesses. Later, Vansh says that he respects the law of the country and it says that no one cannot be declared a culprit without evidence. He then orders them to get out of his mansion. However, Kabir promises that he will return with evidence and nobody will be able to save him.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 19, 2020: Vansh Follows Ridhima

Dadi is worried

Later, Vansh enters Dadi’s room and gives her medicine. Worried Dadi shares her concern about police walking in the VR mansion. Recalling Vansh’s father's death, she essays the trauma of watching his son getting killed in front of her eyes. Vansh assures Dadi that she doesn’t have to worry about anything & that he has taken care of everything. Dadi takes the medicine and Vansh leaves.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 20, 2020: Ridhima Informs Kabir About Ragini

Vansh questions Ridhima

In the room, Ridhima is trying to find Vansh’s gun as evidence, when he enters the room and locks the door. Vansh questions her about spying on him & she justifies that he never revealed the whole truth about Ragini. Further on, she blames him for murdering Ragini and her father. Vansh orders her to put three things in her mind: he didn’t kill Ragini nor his father & Sathe wasn’t Ragini’s father. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 21, 2020: Ridhima Looks For Evidence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.