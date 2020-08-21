'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 20, 2020: Ridhima Informs Kabir About Ragini

In the August 20 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Kabir hides behind a tree, while Ridhima pretends to perform a Puja. Meanwhile, she also informs Kabir about Vansh’s involvement in Ragini’s murder. However, Vansh smells something fishy in her movements and heads towards Ridhima. Will he be able to catch them red-handed?

The episode begins with Ridhima noticing a rose near the tree which makes her understand that Kabir has arrived. But she sees Vansh looking at her & thinks she must keep conducting the puja. Kabir appears in front of her, hiding behind a tree, he first becomes sad to notice Ridhima’s sindoor and mangalsutra. He then asks her the reason behind calling him. While taking rounds of the tree, Ridhima informs Kabir about Rageeni, she tells him that Vansh has murdered her & Anupriya has confessed it in front of her.

Kabir manages to escape

Meanwhile, Vansh notices that there is something fishy and goes on to check. While Kabir informs Ridhima to find Vansh’s memory book for evidence, Vansh slowly moves towards them. Kabir adds that the memory book is kept inside a box, once she finds it they will have evidence to make a move against him. Ridhima continues to walk but is shocked to see Vansh standing in front of her and worries about Kabir. When Vansh looks behind the tree he couldn’t see anyone. Angry Ridhima taunts him for suspecting her & leaves. Vansh is furious but notices the rose kept near the tree, he wonders the rose indicates that he has decoded the message properly but why someone hasn’t someone come to meet her. Kabir is shown to be hidden beneath a pile of leaves.

Dadi scolds Vansh

At the dining table, Ridhima can be seen serving breakfast but Vansh tells her that he has heard, wives keep fast for Teej today. Ridhima replies that the food is for bhog but Vansh isn’t convinced with the fact that Ridhima can keep a fast for his long life. Ridhima says that she doesn’t want to convince him at all, because his heart is filled with doubts & leaves. Dadi overhears their conversation and scolds him for not talking to his wife properly. She recites how Ridhima hasn’t eaten anything since morning and he instead of being grateful was doubting her. She also asked him to learn how to respect other’s sentiments & leaves.

Ridhima finds the box

In the room, Vansh comes with water for Ridhima who refuses to drink it. They argue while he forcefully makes her drink the water saying that he doesn’t like it if people stay hungry and thirsty because of him. He clears that he doesn’t trust her & never will. Ridhima specifies that she has no interest in gaining his trust but asks whether Ragini ever gained his trust or he used to treat her the same way. Vansh walks away without answering. Later, he hands over his memory book to Angre & asks him to hide it, so that his secret remains safe. Ridhima overhears their conversation and follows Angre. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

