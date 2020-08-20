'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 19, 2020: Vansh Follows Ridhima

In the August 19 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vansh asks Ridhima to read the poem that she wrote on Siya’s cell phone leaving her shocked. But she is relieved to know that he hasn’t understood anything about the hidden message yet and decides to meet Kabir. However, clever Vansh has decoded her message. Will Vansh’s plan of staying silent end up in Ridhima being caught?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update August 19, 2020

The episode begins with Siya praising Ridhima’s poetry and gifting her a book. In the night, Ridhima stands near the window and thinks about meeting Kabir the next day. Just then, her dupatta flies on Vansh’s face & Ridhima turns around only to watch him staring at her. Vansh moves forward but Ridhima hesitates and asks him to stop. He assures that he is only returning her dupatta.

Vansh talks about the poem

Vansh tells her that she is a difficult person and it isn’t easy to read her mind. He wonders how she is a wedding planner, a physiotherapist and now a poet too. Ridhima suspects that Ishani must have mentioned it to him. Ridhima explains that she isn’t a professional writer but Vansh asked her to recite her poetry. Praising her writing prowess, he leaves and Ridhima is relieved that he didn’t understand the hidden message.

Vansh deciphers the poem

Ridhima is unaware of the fact that Vansh has actually decoded her poem & has understood that she is planning to meet someone. The next morning, Ridhima walks out of the bathroom happily wiping her hair. Vansh is wondering the reason behind her being so happy. He grabs the vermillion box and says that a bride is incomplete with it. He tries to put it on her head, but she hesitates and jerks his hand away which results in the vermillion falling on her head and nose. Vansh explains how Dadi tells him that falling of vermillion on the nose is considered a good omen. He notices that Ridhima isn’t happy & justifies that a husband has the right to apply sindoor on her wife’s head. But she tells him that loyalty is needed before practising any rights.

Vansh follows Ridhima

Cheerful Ridhima greets Dadi with a smile and tells her that she is going to the nearby temple for puja. Dadi blesses her and asks her which temple she will visit to inform the driver. Ridhima explains there is no need for it as she will be nearby only. Dadi then expresses if she needs someone to go along with her, she says she can send Ishani or Anupriya. However, Ridhima denies assuring that she will be fine. Vansh overhears their conversation and follows her. In the temple, Kabir is dressed as a cleaner waiting for Ridhima’s arrival. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

