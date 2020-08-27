'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 26, 2020: Aryan Helps Ridhima?

In the August 26 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Ridhima is seen determined to find a clue against Vansh. She sneaks around the house only to discover a secret door. While brainstorming how to make past the entrance, Ridhima meets Aryan who surprisingly discloses about the key of the secret door. Will Ridhima trust Aryan?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update August 26, 2020

The episode begins with Ridhima performing Ganesh aarti with the entire VR family. However, she notices Vansh going somewhere. She hands over the aarti to Ishani and begins to think about how to find out Vansh’s whereabouts. Just then, the lights turn off. While Angre goes to fix the problem, Ridhima takes it as Bappa’s sign and sneaks away to uncover the truth. Ridhima notices Vansh walking inside a secret door. When she tries to open it, lights turn on and Ishani makes an entry warning her about her sneaky behaviour.

Aryan helps Ridhima

Later, Ridhima goes to the backyard and apologises to Ragini’s statue, she promises that she will incriminate Vansh at any cost. Just then, Ridhima encounters Aryan who reveals the whereabouts of the secret room’s key. Ridhima, however, tells him that she is well aware of his cheap tricks. But Aryan assures that the keys lie in Vansh’s pocket and he only intends to help her. As soon as Ridhima leaves, Aryan recalls how Vansh slapped him and thinks he will enjoy watching the sight of Ridhima hurting Vansh’s feelings.

Ridhima acquires the Key

In her room, while watching Vansh fast asleep, Ridhima tries to remove the key from his pocket. Suddenly he grabs her other hand. Watching Vansh move, she quickly gets the key out and puts it in her mouth. Vansh opens his eyes, they both glare at each other. Ridhima coughs and Vansh turns around to fetch water. In the meantime, Ridhima removes the key from her mouth and hides it. Ridhima narrates that she was here to call him for Ganesh Pooja but he held her hand while sleeping. Vansh wonders if there is something hidden behind her innocent lie. He then requests her to leave him alone for the next five days.

Ridhima enters the secret room

In the night, Ridhima walks towards the secret door noticing Vansh’s absence. She opens the door and discovers some stairs that lead to a dark room. She slips mistakenly and covers her mouth to avoid someone to listen to her scream. She watches a dupatta fall and uncovers another statue but it wasn’t Ragini. Ridhima wonders who this other person is. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

