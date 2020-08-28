'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 27, 2020: Ridhima Sets A Trap

In the August 27 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Ridhima sneaks inside the secret room with an intention to look for evidence against Vansh. On the other hand, Vansh gets suspicious and begins to find out Ridhima’s whereabouts. Adding fuel to the fire, a cunning Aryan hint at a possibility that Ridhima might be in the secret room. How will Ridhima escape?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update August 27, 2020

The episode begins with Ridhima looking for evidence against Vansh in the secret room when she comes across another statue which is different from Ragini. Meanwhile, Vansh wonders where Ridhima has disappeared in the night. Cunning Aryan enters the scene and explains that the lights of the secret room were on. He wonders if Vansh is here, then who must have invaded inside. Vansh rushes towards the room.

Vansh enters the secret room

Vansh looks for the key in his pocket while Aryan keeps an eye on him thinking it will be fun to watch Ridhima being exposed. Meanwhile, Ridhima uncovers a portrait of a woman inside the room and wonders who that might be. Surprised Aryan thinks how Vansh still has the key of the room. Vansh enters and Ridhima hides upon hearing the noise. Vansh looks at the portrait and says that her betrayal has caused him tremendous pain. He holds her anklet and recalls the time when the sound of it made him happy. Vansh declares that she deserved what happened to her and adds that he can’t accept betrayal. Ridhima overhears Vansh and begins to speculate if he had killed that woman just like Ragini. She wonders if this is Vansh’s pattern to murder people who betray him.

Ridhima encounter Aryan

After Vansh’s exit, Ridhima sneakily walks out of the room but ends up meeting Aryan on her way. Aryan asks her how did she manage to get another key to the door if Vansh has his own. In a flashback, it’s shown how Ridhima takes an impression of the key and puts back the original one. Ridhima says that she knew his cheap tricks and never believed he would have helped her. Aryan expresses that she is smart, however, not smart enough to understand the mystery behind the portrait and the statue. Ridhima walks away leaving Aryan frustrated.

Ridhima sets a trap

The next morning, Ridhima hears the noise of a glass shattering. She immediately knocks at Vansh’s door wondering if everything’s alright. Vansh suddenly opens the door and Ridhima falls in his arms. The duo glare at each other. After the two recompose, Vansh begins to drink alcohol while Ridhima asks if he needs any help. Vansh breaks another glass and walks away.

Ridhima wonders what is the guilt that’s making Vansh hurt himself. Meanwhile, Dadi takes everyone out for Katha but asks Ridhima to stay at home to take care of Vansh. Ridhima thinks it a great opportunity to set a trap for him. She enters the secret room and dresses up exactly like the portrait unaware of the fact that someone is keeping an eye on her. Later, Ridhima appears in front of Vansh shocking him. Drunk Vansh follows the noise of the anklet. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

