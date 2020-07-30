'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 29: Ridhima Decides To Leave & Drop The Mission

Wednesday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Vansh hitting a guy who is tied on a chair. Ridhima looked shocked as the man wasn’t Kabir. Meanwhile, Kabir gets a news phone for himself and dumps the old one in a stranger’s car. On the other hand, Vansh asked Ridhima about the guy. Ridhima yells at him asking him to stop hitting the guy. She added that she will tell him the truth but he has to stop beating him.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update July 29

Ridhima explained Vansh that she wanted to call her friend Sejal but she ended up calling a wrong number instead. She mentioned because she didn’t have her phone for a while she forgot her friend’s number. Vansh asked the guy if she knows Ridhima, he denied it. Vansh checked his wallet only to find that he is just a salesman. Frustrated Vansh ordered Angre to take him away.

Ridhima understood that Vansh was spying on her and she blamed him for beating an innocent guy. She breaks the phone and leaves from there crying. Meanwhile, the entire family is sitting together when Dadi tells everyone that Vansh has fulfilled all his responsibilities and is lonely. She said that it is about time when everyone should start looking for a life partner for him. Anupriya said that Vansh won’t agree.

Aryan interrupted the conversation saying that he is busy more with Ridhima nowadays. Vansh made an entry and taunted Aryan to find a job for himself. Dadi made an attempt to talk to him but Vansh left as he was feeling tired. He began wondering how could he make such a stupid mistake and Ridhima entered his room.

Ridhima was seen holding a suitcase and her resignation letter. She yelled at him saying that she agreed to stay here only to help her sister. She added that just like her sister, the man he beat up would be precious to someone. Ridhima further said that she doesn’t want to work for an arrogant man who unnecessarily suspects her for everything. Not only that, but she also reminded him that she was forcefully brought to his mansion without her permission.

Handing him the resignation letter, she walked towards the gate of the VR mansion. She felt guilty remembering the face of the guy who was beaten by Vansh. In her mind, she also apologised Kabir that she couldn’t complete her mission. As soon as, Ridhima is about to step out, the gates of the mansion begin to shut. Angre appeared to tell her that no one can leave the mansion without Boss’ permission. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

