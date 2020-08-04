'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 3, 2020: Ridhima Purposely Burns Her Hand

Monday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Ridhima asking Mrs. Dsouza when the garbage of the house gets cleared. She told her every day the garbage is cleared by 5 pm. Ridhima checked the time and tells herself she has to hurry. Meanwhile, Vansh looked tensed and asked Angre to check all the corners of the mansion, including garbage bins to find out Shera. On the other hand, Anupriya asked Ridhima to get ready for her Mehendi.

Anupriya told Ridhima that she isn’t an employee anymore, she is going to become the daughter-in-law of the house and she has to learn to act accordingly. She warns Ridhima to not to break the mansion rules. Ridhima walked away thinking that she has to get Shera out of the garbage room at any cost. Kabir learns the news of Ridhima and Vansh’s wedding through a newspaper. Angry Kabir decides to go to the mansion to stop the wedding.

However, his colleague asked him to control himself or he will put Ridhima’s life in danger. Kabir wondered that he has to find a way to talk to Ridhima. On the other hand, Ridhima is reminiscing the sweet memories she has spent with Kabir. She decides that she won’t allow Vansh’s name to be written on her hand. She purposely burns her hand with an iron.

Meanwhile, Vansh entered Ridhima’s room and asked her why she isn’t ready. She tells him that she doesn’t require time to get ready. Vansh asked why she is hiding her hands. Ridhima showed him his burnt hand. Vansh asked her to sit and apply first aid on her hand. He asked if she purposely burnt her hand. She told him she got hurt accidentally while ironing her clothes. Vansh asked her if she is enjoying the pain. Ridhima told him that he has to have the heart to understand both pain and love.

After leaving Ridhima’s room Vansh wondered who could have interested in Shera and dared to enter his secret room. In the meantime, the function begins and Ridhima comes down donning a gorgeous grey lehenga. Everyone looked at her including Vansh. When Ridhima looked at the Mehendi plate, she felt that Kabir has sent a message to her. She asked Chanchal from where was the Mehendi ordered. Chanchal told her the designer has sent it.

Ridhima found a chit that said even if someone else’s name is written on her hand, but there will be his love in it. Ridhima smiled, Vansh noticed her and tried to find out the reason but Dadi called him. Meanwhile, Siya forced Ridhima to dance and while dancing Ridhima dropped the chit and it fell near Vansh’s foot. Vansh looked down and noticed the chit. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

