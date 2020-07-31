'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 30: Vansh Decides To Marry Ridhima

Thursday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Ridhima entering the VR mansion and asking him to let her go. Vansh told her that the mansion is Vansh’s cage and no one can escape from there without his permission. Ridhima retorted saying that she has already resigned from her job and he has no rights to keep her in the mansion anymore. Vansh smirked and told her that she can leave from there only if one of them dies because in three days he going to marry her and Ridhima is going to become Mrs. Vansh Singhania.

Ridhima argued with him saying that whatever game he is about to play; she won’t be a part of it. She refused to marry him saying that his power cannot force for and that he is no one to take decisions of her life. She also asked him if he only wants to trap her or he is taking revenge just because she has hurt hit petty ego. Vansh tells her she can think whatever she wants but only he decides whatever happens in the mansion, not destiny, time, or god.

Ridhima goes to her room recalls Vansh’s words and began to cry. She thinks to herself that she is only Kabir’s and she won’t marry him. Meanwhile, Dadi and Siya enter Vansh’s room. Upset Dadi told him that he has excelled in the business world but marriage isn’t business but it is a relation between two people. Dadi added that he cannot forcefully ask Ridhima to marry her and that she didn’t expect him to do something like this. Vansh apologised to Dadi when Siya interrupted the conversation saying that Vansh loved her.

Upon listening to that, Dadi became happy and asked Vansh to express his feelings to Ridhima. She also asked him to keep Ridhima happy because henceforth she is going to become his responsibility. Vansh nodded and Dadi and Siya leave the room. Meanwhile, Ridhima is yet crying in her room and talking to her alter ego. She thinks that after marriage she will be caged together. Frustrated Ridhima breaks the mirror of her room. When and glass cuts her leg. On the other hand, Kabir was seen being worried about her.

Meanwhile, everyone in the house is shocked after listening to Vansh’s decision to marry Ridhima. Anupriya wondered what he saw in her, while Chanchal complained how will all the arrangements be done in just three days. Dadi scolded everyone and asked them to be happy for Vansh. In the meantime, Ridhima wondered about escaping from the mansion and she was also thinking of ways to contact Kabir. Vansh was seen thinking that he would cross any limit to find out Ridhima’s secret. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

