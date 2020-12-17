'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Dec 16: Riddhima Finds Vansh And Vihaan's Photograph

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 last episode ends with Riddhima comes across a few papers and a picture of Vihaan which leaves her in shock and thinks about how Vihaan and Vansh know each other. She also thinks about what was the mystery behind and how it is connected with December 8. Read further ahead to see Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update December 16.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Riddhima confronts Vihaan about the photo

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode begins with Riddhima still thinking about the mystery behind the photograph. Kabir then comes to check on her but she hides in the room and thinks that she will not let anyone see the photograph until she unveils the truth behind it. Riddhima then goes to Vihaan and asks her about the photo to which Vihaan responds that she must not interfere in this matter as sometimes it is good to keep some things as secret as it could mess up the circumstances. Riddhima then asks Vihaan to tell her the truth and not jump to conclusions. Vihaan then says that if she will dig more inside then she would only be at lost.

Riddhima hides the photograph

Riddhima later decides to hide the photograph when she realises that someone was spying on her. Next morning, Riddhima and Vihaan have a moment together while struggling to open the shower. Later, she finds out that somebody has stolen the photograph from where she hid it. Then Vihaan wishes her a happy birthday and tells her that he will reveal the truth on her birthday as her birthday gift.

Riddhima experiences a nightmare

When the photo goes missing, Riddhima doubts Vihaan and when she comes to know that it was not him, she feels that Kabir might have taken it. Later, she experiences a nightmare in which she sees that when Vihaan gets exposed, Dadi lights herself to fire. She then comes to the birthday celebration and as she cuts the cake, a red coloured liquid comes out of it and wets all her face. As she panics, Dadi asks her to feed cake to everyone and tells her that Kabir has some plans for her birthday party. Riddhima then thinks that Kabir must’ve planned to unveil the truth behind Vihaan’s photograph in front of the family.

