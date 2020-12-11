Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Dec 10, 2020: Aryan Makes A Shocking Revelation

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 10 episode starts as Ishani says that this isn’t Vansh. Anupriya says that this is Vansh’s look-alike. Kabir says that he is behind Vansh’s property. Dadi gets shocked and stumbles. Kabir asks dadi to sit down and says that he is arresting Vihaan as he tried to snatch Vansh’s property. He says that he is also arresting Riddhima as she is the one who made this plan. Even though Riddhima says that this is not true, dadi slaps Riddhima. Dadi tells Riddhima that Vansh used to hate cheaters and Riddhima is doing the same. Dadi says that she kept Riddhima like a daughter but Riddhima is making fun of dadi’s emotions. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 2, 2020: Riddhima Becomes A Servent

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

A flashback shows Riddhima asking Angre that if this person isn’t Vansh that why didn’t he burn the papers. She tells Angre that if this person wanted to hurt Ishani and her baby then why did he keep the packet in his pocket. Riddhima asks Angre if there is even one percent chance that this is Vansh then doesn’t he want to save Vansh. Angre nods. The flashback ends.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For Dec 3: Dadi Asks Riddhima And Vansh To Remarry

Angre says that he knew this person was after Vansh’s money and property, but he has tried to harm Ishani and the baby, so his bad face should definitely be seen by the family. Kabir says that Riddhima’s game is over. Vihaan says that big games like these are won in the final minute and he will clear everyone’s misunderstanding. Vihaan tells them that Riddhima has found out how the packet of that powder was ordered and who ordered for it. Vihaan says that Riddhima is smarter than the two of them.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Dec 7: Vihaan Plays A Prank On Riddhima

A flashback shows Riddhima saying that Ramanand had ordered for the powder but how shall she find out about why did he order for it. Riddhima takes his phone. The flashback ends.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 9, 2020: Riddhima's Plan Seems To Fail

Vihaan says that big games get spoilt because of overconfidence. Everyone underestimated Riddhima but he has chosen a very competent life partner. Just as Angre signals Aryan to speak, Aryan tells everyone that he had mixed the powder in the gangajaal and Vansh didn’t. Everyone is left shocked. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.