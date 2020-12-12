'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Dec 11, 2020: Ridhima Exposes Aryan & Kabir

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 starts with Aryan confessing that he had mixed powder in Gangajal and not Vansh. Vihaan then discloses to Ishani that the names he thought for Ishani’s child were Dhwani and Ankush. Ishani asks Vihaan why he did not disclose those names when she questioned, to which Vihaan replies that he wanted the family members to believe him and throw the bad members of his family out of the house.

Kabir comes forward and tells Vihaan that there is one more blame on him, referring to the forged signatures. Ridhima turns the tables and says she has the proof for this blame too. Vihaan shows Kabir and everyone else the CCTV footage of how Kabir was forging signatures. Dadi slaps Kabir when Vihaan says he trusted Aryan and Kabir more than anything else but they showed their true colours within 2 days.

Vihaan decides to throw Aryan and Kabir out of the house but turns around when he reaches the door. He says his mother and aunt should also leave with Aryan and Kabir. He gets the two boys inside the house and says, after all, they’re his family and he cannot separate them from the family.

Ridhima gets mad at Vihaan for turning the tables at the end moment and confronts him in their room, Vihaan tells Ridhima that he did this for the sake of NOC and property transfer. Ridhima notices someone keeping an eye on them but does not find anyone outside her room. After Vihaan leaves, Ridhima utters to herself that she should complete the property matters as soon as possible to get rid of Vihaan. She notices someone standing at her door again and goes to see who it is. She finds a joker nose at her doorstep and becomes suspicious.

Vihaan goes to meet Ishani and she asks him to forgive her for doubting him. Ridhima brings Kabir there and asks him to kneel down in front of Ishani. Kabir does as said and leaves furiously. Ishani tells Ridhima that she will never forgive her too because she was the one who brought Kabir home. Vihaan’s mother comes there and tells him that he should never forget his biggest enemy, who is Ridhima. Vihaan assures his mother that he never forgets his enemies.

