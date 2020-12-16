'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Dec 15: Riddhima Gets Hold Of A Shocking Picture

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 15 episode starts as Riddhima and Vihaan go downstairs. Dadi asks the two about why didn’t they come to eat dinner as kheer was made and Vansh likes kheer a lot. Just as Riddhima covers the handcuffs with her saree, dadi asks her about why has she tied Vansh’s hands. Riddhima lies and says that it is a custom. Dadi tells Riddhima that he is her husband and asks her to keep him tied all their life. Riddhima asks about why didn’t Ishani and Angre come for dinner. Dadi says that they have gone for shopping so they had called and told everyone that they will get late. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Next day, Riddhima sees Vihaan and thinks of getting rid of him. Riddhima reaches the location given by Vihaan and thinks about what can be the secret here as there is nothing and she has very less time. Riddhima hears some footsteps and thinks that Vihaan has arrived. Riddhima thinks about where shall she hide. Riddhima moves off the carpet in order to hide but sees a secret door. Riddhima sees Kabir coming.

Kabir comes inside and has a gun in his hand. Just as Riddhima enters the secret door, Kabir looks for her. Vihaan also comes at the location. Vihaan tells Kabir that they are one family and there isn’t any hide and seek between them. Kabir tells Vihaan that he has come there in order to find something and asks Vihaan about why is he here. Vihaan says that he feels like life is a search and he doesn’t need anyone’s permission in order to go anywhere in his own mansion. Vihaan and Kabir leave.

Riddhima gets hold of a couple of papers and a picture. Just as the clock strikes 12, Riddhima gets shocked to see the picture of Vansh and Vihaan together. Riddhima thinks that this means the two knew each other. Riddhima thinks about how can this happen and what is this mystery. Riddhima thinks about what is the connection with December 8. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

