'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Dec 14, 2020: Vihaan Plays Games With Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 14 episode starts as Riddhima tells Vihaan that he has played many games and asks him to return Vansh’s property and leave from the VR mansion. Vihaan tells Riddhima that she doesn’t know him yet and that he won’t leave. Vihaan cuts the rope and sets himself free.

Just as Riddhima shouts “Vihaan”, he tells Riddhima that he wants to make the game bigger. He asks Riddhima to give it in writing that he will get 50% of Vansh’s property, otherwise he won’t be giving her the NOC. Just as he says that he will give the application proving that he is alive only when the 50-50 partnership of Vansh’s property is completed. Riddhima sees a knife. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Just as Riddhima sees a knife, Vihaan steps on it. Riddhima asks Vihaan to get out of her way but Vihaan doesn’t move and tells Riddhima that she is making things complicated. He says that she doesn’t have any other option as if she goes to her family now and tells them that this is not Vansh but Vihaan then they will get very upset. He asks Riddhima to think if anything happens to dadi, will she be able to tolerate it. Riddhima recalls dadi’s words.

Vihaan says that the decision is in the hands of Riddhima. Either both of them will get 50-50% of Vansh’sproperty else Riddhima will be empty-handed and he will prove to everyone that she was never the daughter-in-law of the VR mansion but in fact, she was a spy. Vihaan says that he will become Vansh and be the single owner of Vansh’s property. When Riddhima tries to leave, Vihaan holds her hand and puts a handcuff on them.

Riddhima says this time she won’t let Vihaan blackmail her and asks him to leave her. Vihaan asks Riddhima to think again. Just as Riddhima asks Vihaan to do anything he wants, Vihaan throws the key with which he had handcuffed Riddhima. Riddhima shouts “are you mad?”. Vihaan says that Riddhima should have thought about it before. Vihaan says that he is hungry and is going to have dinner at the dining table. Riddhima asks Vihaan about how will she go like this as what will the family think and what will she tell the family. Vihaan says that it is Riddhima’s problem. Riddhima recalls Vansh’s words and thinks about what to do now. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

