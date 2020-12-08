'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Dec 7: Vihaan Plays A Prank On Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 7 episode starts as Vihaan practices for the basketball game. Just as Riddhima comes over there and asks Vihaan about why he accepted the challenge as he doesn’t even know how to play basketball, Vihaan tells Riddhima that he is already in stress and asks her not to make him more nervous.

Riddhima asks Vihaan to pick her when the teams are being made as she knows the game a little bit and she will handle it. Kabir thinks that how much will Riddhima handle as she should have chosen a strong partner. Just as Kabir thinks that now everything will be out, Vihaan smiles. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode of the show.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

As the game begins, Vihaan acts as if he hurt his right hand. Riddhima asks Vihaan to show his hand and twists it a bit. Just as Riddhima asks Vihaan to let her check his shoulder once, he laughs and says that he acts really well. Riddhima asks Vihaan about what does he mean. She asks him if he is playing a game with her. Riddhima asks Vihaan about did he lie to her saying that he doesn’t know the game as he is playing it very well.

Riddhima tells Vihaan that she never informed him about the fact that Vansh used both his hands while playing basketball. Just as Vihaan says "you think a lot sweetheart" Riddhima recalls Vansh. Vihaan asks Riddhima if they did not do this before and if this moment has come in their lives before. Riddhima recalls the moments spent with Vansh and says "you are my…". Vihaan says "yes, it’s not your illusion, I am not Vihaan, I am Vansh, your Vansh".

Just as Riddhima cries and says “Vansh”, Vihaan starts laughing. Vihaan tells Riddhima that she has trained him to become Vansh very well but she got fooled easily. Vihaan says that he is a hacker and can get any information. Just as Vihaan laughs, Riddhima says that there are some jokes that hurt the heart and asks Vihaan to not do it again. Just as the two of them get into talking, Vihaan feels like there’s someone keeping an eye on them. Riddhima says that Vihaan is right as someone is keeping an eye on them and they should try to end this property matter soon. Vihaan says that he has an idea. Riddhima asks what. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

