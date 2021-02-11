'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 11: Will Vansh Accept Riddhima's Child?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 11 episode, Riddhima gets mad at Kabir when he tells her that Vansh is not ready to become a father. Kabir tells Riddhima that something happened with Vansh today and the way he reacted simply said that he was not ready to become a father. Riddhima tells Kabir that Vansh is her husband and he should not tell her how her husband feels about them having a child. Kabir provokes Riddhima to go and tell Vansh about her child. Riddhima sees Vansh approaching them and decides to tell him later when the right time comes. As they leave, Kabir thinks to himself that even if Vansh never accepts Riddhima's child, he will stand by her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Feb 11, 2021

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Angre tells Vansh that Ishani has refused to drink or eat anything. Vansh says he can bear her attitude but cannot see her broken. Kabir suggests Vansh throw a rose day party for her, to light up her mood. Vansh says although he does not like Kabir, his idea was good. Angre and Vansh decide to throw a party so that Ishani forgets her pain and sorrow. Vansh goes to his room to tell Riddhima about the party and they end up saying they have a surprise for each other. Riddhima asks Vansh to go first and he showers rose petals on her. He tells her how she's so special for him and tells her he wants her to remember this day and the special occasion.

Vansh tells Riddhima about the party he's throwing for Ishani. Riddhima agrees with him and shows him the coffee mugs which also consists of a baby coffee mug, denoting they are supposed to have a baby. However, Vansh remembers he has to give Ishani some medicines and leaves from there. Meanwhile, Kabir dreams of marrying Ishani again. He dances with her and makes her wear a ring. He tells her that if Vansh does not accept her baby, he will. After his dream ends, he muses to self saying this dream will come true very soon.

On the other hand, Riddhima dreams of telling Vansh that she is pregnant with his child. After her dream breaks, she smiles and goes to tell Vansh the news, despite him being busy with the party. Later, Angre asks Kabir to get ready for the party and notices a cutout in his room. Angre approaches the cutout but Vansh calls Angre. Kabir burns down the cutout and Vansh senses something burning. Kabir tells him he was working on a project and the candle might have fallen on it.

Kabir sees the burnt cut-out and thinks he won't let anything happen to his real Riddhima and she will be in his arms soon. Angre brings Ishani and they surprise her with roses. She gets upset when Vansh says that life does not end because of a little accident. She turns around to leave when Kabir comes there and hugs her. This upsets Vansh but Riddhima makes him smile again. Kabir thinks that now Vansh's sister is on his side and soon Riddhima too will be with him.

