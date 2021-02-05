Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb 5: Kabir Saves Vansh's Life, Gains Family's Trust

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 5 episode begins with Vansh entering the house injured and Riddhima and Dadi getting shocked to see him hurt. They question him on his injury to which he states that if Kabir wouldn’t have come, he would’ve died. Then a flashback appears showing how Kabir saved Vansh. Angre and Aryan then take him to his room while Vansh asks Riddhima to give a first-aid box to Kabir as he was also hurt. Read further ahead for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update of February 5 episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update

Kabir saves Vansh, family thanks him

As Vansh goes to his room, Siya thanks Kabir while Dadi also comes and thanks him for saving Vansh. When everybody leaves, Riddhima asks Kabir as to why he saved Vansh to which he says that even he has emotions and cares for the family. Riddhima then thanks him and gives the first-aid box and leaves. Kabir then says how he saved Vansh in order to win Riddhima’s trust.

Riddhima calls the doctor but Vansh stops her

Riddhima then goes to Vansh’s room to see how he is doing, but sees that his leg is bleeding terribly. She then sees that he got shot in his leg and takes the phone to call the doctor. Vansh then stops her and says that he will remove the bullet by himself and asks her not to call the doctor as he will not be able to answer their questions. Vansh then asks her to help her get the bullet out, but she refuses.

Riddhima pulls out the bullet from Vansh’s leg

Vansh then insists her to take out the bullet and hands her a pair of scissors. Riddhima then somehow removes the bullet and ties a bandage on the wound. Meanwhile, Kabir talks to Riddhima’s picture and says how he had to save Vansh only because he wanted to gain her trust. Then a flashback appears in which Kabir is seen taking the real diamonds from the locker and replacing them with fake ones.

Angre wishes Ishani on birthday

Meanwhile, a man appears with a knife to stab Ishani. When she turns, it is Angre who is standing with a knife and cake in his hand to wish her on her birthday. They both then cut the cake and eat together. Vansh and Riddhima are seen sleeping when suddenly Vansh wakes up and adorably stares at Riddhima as she is seen sleeping peacefully. He then looks at their picture and thinks that if anything would have happened to him, she would have been devastated.

Riddhima feels nauseous

Siya and Vansh talk about how Riddhima loves him a lot while she asks her to leave this risky business. Meanwhile, Riddhima gets up and looks for Vansh and as she stands up, she feels nauseous and runs to the bathroom. Vansh then continues how Riddhima is her strength as well as her weakness and cannot have another weakness. He then says that he will not have a child as he cannot raise it in fear.

