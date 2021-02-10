'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 9: Kabir Starts Plotting Against Ridhima & Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 9 episode starts with Riddhima smiling to herself, thinking that she will become a mother soon. She takes a look at her and Kabir's wedding picture and smiles to herself. Kabir sees her and thinks of ways to make Riddhima avoid telling Vansh about her news. Vansh comes to the room and is delighted to watch Riddhima smiling. He says it's his love that has made her smile, and she agrees to it. Meanwhile, Ishani burns all the baby toys and Vansh feels bad for Ishani. Riddhima also refrains herself from telling Vansh that she is pregnant.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Angre and Vansh leave and Ishani tells Riddhima that this is your fate. She lashes out at Riddhima and tells her that she lost her baby because of her. Riddhima feels bad for Ishani and starts crying. She thinks she won't be able to tell anyone about her pregnancy and express her happiness because everyone else is sad. Riddhima tries to hide her pregnancy report. Chanchal calls her and she stumbles. The reports fall and Kabir picks them up. He says the reports are his Covid-negative reports.

Meanwhile, Kabir and Vansh are on their way and Kabir thanks Vansh for the lift. Vansh decides to buy some roses for Riddhima when he hears about a rose day on the radio. A suspicious-looking woman calls Vansh and asks him to kill her baby, which leaves Vansh surprised. The lady walks up to him and tells Vansh how she lost her husband during a shootout. Vansh offers to look after the lady's baby but she curses him. Vansh recalls his bad childhood and decides to never become a dad. Kabir thinks Vansh does not want to become a father and this means fate is with him. Vansh comes home and gets mad at Rudra who enters Vansh's room without permission and talks to Riddhima.

Vansh recalls the woman's words and is in a bad mood. Riddhima offers to relieve his stress by giving him a neck massage. She thinks about telling him that she's pregnant and decides to make some noodles. Siya asks her why is she craving for noodles. Siya tells her to eat something healthy like papaya. Ridhima thinks of ways to lie to Siya, and not have papaya. Kabir comes there and eats the papaya. Siya offers to cut another fruit but Riddhima avoids her and leaves. Kabir calls her out and congratulates her for becoming a mother. He tells Riddhima that her child will never get a father's love, which leaves Riddhima shocked.

