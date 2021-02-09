Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update: Ridhima Is Pregnant With Vansh's Baby

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 9 episode starts with Riddhima saying that she is pregnant. She recollects what Vansh had told her and is assured to tell everyone when it's confirmed. Meanwhile, Ishani questions Vansh why he could not save her child. Vansh informs her that the situation was critical and they tried hard to save both but eventually, the baby died. Riddhima and Angre come to see Ishani and she asks them to leave.

Ridhima and Vansh leave the room while the former keeps thinking if she is pregnant. Ishani asks Angre to leave her alone. She takes a picture of Vansh and her and shreds Vansh's picture. Ishani thinks Vansh saved Riddhima instead of her and that led her to lose her baby. She starts hating Ridhima and thinks of how she snatched her Vansh from her. Vansh plays basketball and thinks about Ishani. He recalls how some boy beat him and asked his sir to save him. Instead, the sir asked Vansh to pay back his father's loan.

Vansh's knees start bleeding and Ishani stumbles on the stairs. Kabir holds her and she calls him her brother. Kabir says he's not her brother, to which Ishani replies Kabir is like her brother. Ishani then says that Aryan was right, when it comes to saving her or Riddhima, Vansh would save Riddhima. Ishani says she lost her baby because of Riddhima and Kabir tries to console her. Kabir tells Ishani that if Vansh is standing by Riddhima, he is standing by her. Kabir goes to talk to Ridhima and notices her cloth catching fire.

He thinks that if he managed to snatch Ishani from Vansh, he will snatch Riddhima too. Kabir tells Riddhima to go and speak to Vansh since he's upset for some reason. Ridhima goes to Vansh but he asks her to leave him alone. Riddhima kisses Vansh and tells him that he does not deserve loneliness or pain. Vansh blames himself for killing Ishani's baby and Riddhima takes the blame on her. She asks him to throw away the hatred and tells him everyone is hurt. She calms him down and asks him not to blame himself. Vansh asks Ridhima to eat her food but she turns away. She receives a courier and Kabir picks it. He gives it to Riddhima later and feels hurt when he sees the pregnancy kit. Ridhima does the pregnancy test and realizes she is pregnant with Vansh's child.

