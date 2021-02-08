Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update: Is Riddhima Expecting A Baby?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 8 episode starts with Ishani and he dancing while Kabir looks at them. The shooter aims a gun towards Vansh and Ridhima but she's busy with everyone else. Vansh hugs Ridhima and wishes Ishani a happy birthday again. Ishani decides to get everyone together for a family portrait. Ishani gets Kabir for the family portrait and he stands next to Vansh. As the photographer clicks a picture, he shoots a poisonous dart at them. Vansh notices it and pulls Ridhima aside.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 2: Vansh & Riddhima Make Kabir Feel Jealous

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Feb 8, 2021

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, the dart pierces Ishaani's hand. Kabir asks Vansh to be with Ridhima while he inspects the shooter. Vansh tries to stop Kabir who runs behind the shooter. Vansh gets worried because Ishani is pregnant. Kabir gets hold of the shooter and injures him badly. He says that Ridhima is his life and he cannot stay without her. Ishaan comes there and stops the shooter. Kabir leaves from there. Meanwhile, Vansh tries to calm Ishaani and tells her nothing will happen to her or her child. The doctor arrives there and tells them to conduct surgery.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update Feb 3: A Bad Omen Makes Riddhima Worry About Vansh

Everyone leaves the room and Ridhima and Vansh get into an argument. Vansh vows not to spare Chang while Ridhima tries to comfort him. Ridhima assures Vansh that nothing will happen to Ishani and her child. Later, doctors lose hope of saving Vansh's brother Ishani. Doctors tell Vansh that it is difficult to save Ishani because of her blood loss. Ridhima and Sia start crying and Ridhima goes to pray. She feels dizzy when Kabir holds her.

Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb 5: Kabir Saves Vansh's Life, Gains Family's Trust

Ridhima feels nauseous again and Kabir kisses her hand. The doctors announce they can either save the mother or the baby. They say they will save the mother and go on with the surgery. Vansh recalls Ishani's words and feels bad. He says he does not have the courage to confront Ishani now while Ridhima gives him hope and courage. Angre sits aside in shock and Vansh goes to Ishani. He recalls Ishani's words who looks at him puzzled and asks him if there is anything wrong. She tells him that her child is safe and Vansh should not cry. Ridhima feels her symptoms are similar to Ishani's and understands that she is pregnant. Meanwhile, Vansh cannot stop crying and Ishani understands her child is no more.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 6: Ishani Is Provoked Against Vansh By Aaryan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.