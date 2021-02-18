Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb 18, 2021: Are Riddhima And Her Child In Danger?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh applies ointment on Riddhima's hand and tells her that if anything had happened to her, he would have never been able to forgive himself. Riddhima tells him she has faith in him and so does their baby. Vansh tries to leave from having a conversation about the baby but she stops him. She tells him that valentine's day is not yet over and she has something special for him. She shows him the pregnancy guide which has dos and don'ts instructions and asks him to read it with her. Vansh smiles and does as she says but gives up when he recollects the woman's words. He leaves from there and Riddhima vows to make him love their child, like she made him fall in love with her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Feb 18, 2021

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 18 episode, the person with red gloves keeps a note in the temple and hides. Riddhima reads the note which says her child is not safe in Vansh's house and gets mad. She notices someone hiding and runs behind him. Someone pushes her and runs away and Riddhima asks the guards to catch the person. The person flees from the wall and the guards follow him. Riddhima wonders who left the warning note and decides to expose him soon.

Meanwhile, Vansh argues with Siya over how he can never be a good father. Siya tells him to accept the fact that he will be a father soon and asks him to adjust now. Vansh says Siya thinks he has no maturity but it's just that he's very protective of his family members. Riddhima comes there and listens to Vansh's conversation. She understands that Vansh is already worried about her safety and decides not to worry him more by giving him the note. She decides to find a person who wants to harm her baby.

The person with red gloves comes back again and ties a string on the staircase. Riddhima goes upstairs and thinks how she has to be more alert but stumbles and nearly falls because of the string. Vansh holds her at the right time and saves her. The rest of the family members come there and ask Riddhima to be alert. Ishani asks her how she stumbled and she tells her that she felt a string. Ishani tells her it might be her delusion and asks her not to lie because it would affect her child.

Later, Dadi calls home a pandit who says that Riddhima, Vansh, and their child's life is in danger. He asks Vansh not to leave their house because he might meet with an accident. However, Vansh leaves the house saying he does not believe in all of this. The pandit gives Vansh a sacred thread and asks him to stay safe till the pooja is over. Riddhima cries and thinks of who might want to hurt her.

