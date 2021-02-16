'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 16: Riddhima To Celebrate V-Day With Kabir?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Riddhima makes Vansh hear their baby's heartbeat. She tells him that although he missed the moment, she recorded it for him to hear. She tells Vansh that he will become the best father in the world. The couple gets teary-eyed and lies down thinking about their baby. Meanwhile, Rudra compliments Chanchal and gifts her a gold necklace. He wishes her a "Happy Valentine's day". Angre and Ishani also come back from a movie and Angre gets down on his knees. He expresses his love for Ishani and they hug happily.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Feb 16, 2021

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 16 episode, Vansh and Riddhima are in their room and Vansh flirts with her. He says he will kidnap her and take her somewhere special. Riddhima jokingly tells him that her husband has trained her to deal with kidnappers, but she gets scared of a lizard. Later, he gets down on his knees and proposes Riddhima to be his valentine forever. He asks her to keep all their relationships aside and be his lover. He tells her that he wishes to kidnap her and take her somewhere special, to which Riddhima replies she's eager to be kidnapped by him. Someone eavedrops their conversation from outside the room.

Later, Riddhima prays to god to keep her and her baby safe and happy. She says she noticed something fishy twice since she got pregnant and only wishes happiness for her, her child, and her husband. After she leaves, Riddhima notices a card with red gloves on it. She reads and sees that she has a surprise waiting for her in the backyard. Riddhima leaves and gets ready to meet Vansh in the backyard, in an hour.

While leaving, Siya compliments Riddhima and tells her she looks beautiful. Chanchal stares at Riddhima angrily while Ishani taunts her. Riddhima tells Ishani that she understands her pain and asks her to take care. Riddhima reaches the backyard and calls for Vansh. Someone comes there and blindfolds her and also ties her hand. Riddhima says she's ready to come with Vansh and he does not need to do this. Meanwhile, Vansh is having a discussion with Angre over how some real diamonds got exchanged with a few fake diamonds. Vansh's phone rings and he leaves by telling Angre to keep him in a loop about the diamonds.

Vansh searches for Riddhima and when he does not find her anywhere in the house, Siya tells him that he had called her in the backyard. Vansh says he did not call anyone in the backyard and runs to look for her. Vansh finds Riddhima's broken bangle and realises she's in trouble. Meanwhile, Kabir decides to take Riddhima somewhere with her to celebrate Valentine's day.

