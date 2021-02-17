'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 17: Kabir Kidnaps Riddhima On Valentine's Day

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 17 episode, Kabir brings Riddhima to a romantic place and keeps her blindfolded. Riddhima constantly asks Kabir to open her blindfold thinking it is Vansh. Kabir thinks of how beautiful Riddhima looks in her attire. He gifts her a necklace and she tells him to make her wear it. Kabir gets happy and thinks he anyway wanted to touch her and feel her. Riddhima asks Kabir (thinking it is Vansh) if he has taken a "maun vrat". She asks him to say something but he prefers to be quiet. Kabir gets closer to Riddhima and hugs her. Riddhima senses the man she had been with, for such a long time is not Vansh. She frees her hands and removes her blindfold.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh leaves to look for Riddhima. He calls up Ishani to enquire about Kabir and she tells him he's at home. Vansh tries to track Riddhima's phone but he gets some network issue. Later, Vansh manages to locate Riddhima and drives to her. Riddhima opens her blindfold but Kabir hides. She calls out the man who she was with and says her husband Vansh might kill him if he comes to know about this. Riddhima breaks down and says her Vansh will soon locate her. Vansh arrives there and finds Riddhima crying. He hugs her and asks her to calm down.

Kabir wonders how Vansh found out where Riddhima is and gets angry to see them together again. Riddhima tells Vansh she thought it was him who got her there. Vansh asks her to relax and looks for the person around. Kabir angrily throws a vase at Vansh and the latter follows Kabir. Vansh says he thinks it was Kabir who brought Riddhima there but focuses on taking care of Riddhima. She tells him he saved their child again and he's the best father. Vansh tells Riddhima he came for her and not their child.

Vansh brings Riddhima home safely and calls out for Kabir. Ishani backs Kabir and asks Vansh what happened. Vansh asks Kabir where he had been and the latter says he was helping Ishani in the garden and is now going to take a shower. Vansh says Kabir should have thought of another excuse. Ishani says Kabir was with her and helped her in gardening, taunting Vansh that he should have been in his place. Riddhima tells everyone that someone kidnapped her and took her to an unknown strange place. Kabir asks Riddhima to calm down and says he is a policeman and he will find the culprit, but Vansh stops him and says he will find the person and punish him since Riddhima is his wife.

