Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb12: Vansh Is Upset Over Riddhima's Pregnancy

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 12 episode, everyone happily dances at the party and Ishani notices Riddhima and Vansh together. She gets upset and is about to leave when Vansh asks her to stay with him. He reminds her of the time they took dance classes and danced together. Ishani goes dancing with Angre and Riddhima searches for Vansh. Kabir fixes the rose in Riddhima's hair and she thinks its Vansh. Later, Riddhima and Vansh dance to the tunes of Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Feb 12, 2021

Everyone at the party smile when the couple dance together. Vansh opens his arms and expects Riddhima to complete their signature step. Riddhima refuses to do the step and holds her tummy. She smiles at Vansh and tells him that she won't do the step to keep someone special safe. Vansh gets a shock when he hears this and recalls the woman's curses. He leaves from there without a reaction and Riddhima follows him inside. Riddhima asks Vansh if he's not happy for them but Vansh glares at Riddhima shockingly.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 2: Vansh & Riddhima Make Kabir Feel Jealous

Vansh asks Riddhima to leave him alone but she swears not to leave his side till he tells her the truth behind his weird behaviour. Vansh tells Riddhima that he can't take responsibility for a child and can never be a good father. Riddhima says that the child is a sign of their love for each other and will bring them a new identity. Vansh says his past was too bad and thus he does not want it to be repeated. Riddhima lovingly explains to him to look ahead for a brighter future instead of looking at the past. Despite explaining so much, Vansh leaves the room by telling Riddhima that he does not want to become a father.

Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update: Is Riddhima Expecting A Baby?

The next morning, Riddhima feels sick because of her pregnancy. She runs to the bathroom to vomit and Vansh asks her if she's okay. He calls the doctor and the doctor says that she will be fine and morning sickness is normal during pregnancy. After the doctor leaves, everyone enters the room. Ishani tells everyone that a gynecologist visited Riddhima and Dadi understands that Riddhima is pregnant. She hugs Riddhima and Siya congratulates her. Ishani claps for her 'Bhai' and leaves to clear the toy room.

Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb 5: Kabir Saves Vansh's Life, Gains Family's Trust

Aryan hits a dart at Vansh and Riddhima's picture and gets mad at Riddhima for being pregnant. He says that if Riddhima's child will come into the world, he won't get anything from their business and property. Chanchal too gets mad because Aryan won't be considered in Vansh's will. Riddhima is upset with her brother because he saved Riddhima's baby instead of her baby. She vows not to let Vansh take away her share of happiness.

Also Read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 11: Will Vansh Accept Riddhima's Child?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.