'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update Feb 3: A Bad Omen Makes Riddhima Worry About Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 3 episode begins with Riddhima asking Vansh about the guitar case that he was putting along with the diamonds to which Vansh says that it was nothing. Vansh then asks her why she didn't take a bath and then takes her to the bathroom, switching on the shower where they have a moment. Read further ahead to get a full Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update for February 3, 2021 episode.

Riddhima and Vansh share a moment in the shower

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode continues with Riddhima and Vansh going to the bathroom and sharing a romantic moment with each other. Kabir, on the other hand, plans to destroy Vansh and talks to Riddhima’s picture and tells her that she has no idea what he has planned for her. Next day, Vansh is seen talking on the phone about the diamond deal when Dadi feels upset. When he asks for her blessings, she says that as he is married, it is now Riddhima’s responsibility to do the tilak.

Diya goes off during the aarti

When Riddhima does the puja, the diya goes off which makes her worry as it is a bad omen. Siya and Riddhima feel that nothing will happen to Vansh because of this bad omen and then Siya gives her a flower to put it on Vansh’s coat before he leaves for the meeting. While Riddhima has second thoughts about the bad omen, she asks Vansh if he can cancel today’s meeting as she has a bad feeling about it. Vansh then tells her not to worry and mentions how the meeting is important and he cannot avoid it.

Riddhima urges Vansh to postpone the meeting

Riddhima asks Vansh to rethink about postponing the meeting but he refuses. She then does the aarti but the moment Vansh touches the plate, it falls down making Riddhima worried again. She then tries a different plan not to let Vansh go to the meeting. She then tries to seduce him and locks him in the room and tells him that she won’t let him go. He then says how it was important for him to go to the meeting but she does not agree.

Vansh still leaves for the meeting

Riddhima tries to lure him and dances while taking away Vansh’s keys while he tries to get the keys. Vansh then takes away the keys and promises to return safely. She then agrees and she bids him goodbye, he gives a peck on her cheek and leaves.

