'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 28: Riddhima Questions Vansh About Her Parents

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 28 episode starts with Kabir watching Riddhima pointing a gun at Vansh, through his binoculars. He thinks Riddhima should immediately shoot Vansh. Riddhima asks Vansh if he intentionally hid any secret from her, to which he says no. Vansh says that Riddhima knows him very well. She asks him if he is sure that he did not hide anything from her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Vansh reminds her that the gun is already loaded and later tries to take it from her hand. Vansh and Riddhima fall on the bed. Vansh holds Riddhima and tells her that he loves her a lot and will never break her trust. Riddhima leaves him in the room. Kabir thinks it would have been nice had Riddhima shot Vansh.

The next morning, Dadi asks Riddhima to do the morning Arti. While doing so, Riddhima wonders whom she can trust- the proof or her love. Vansh comes in and starts doing Arti along with Riddhima and says that Riddhima is the most important person in his life and for her, he may die happily. Vansh asks Riddhima what else she wants to know from him.

Riddhima takes him near the pool and tells him that she doesn’t doubt Vansh. But this time it is not about her trust and love, it is about the third world. She wants to know if he has killed her parents. Vansh denies and asks Riddhima who told her all these things. Going away from Vansh, Riddhima asks him to stop lying to her.

Riddhima slips and falls into the swimming pool. Vansh tries to hold her but even he falls. Riddhima shows him the video where the officer had stated that Vansh killed her parents. Vansh informs her that the officer was beaten and forced to say all this. Vansh says he will tell everything and all the truth in the reception in front of everyone. Vansh tells Riddhima that after hearing his truth, she can decide what she wants to do. Riddhima gets worried that the darkness will create a new question.

