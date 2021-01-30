'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 29: Vansh And Riddhima Share A Romantic Moment

Colors TV serial Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has the viewers glued to their televisions screens with its anticipating cliffhangers. The trio of Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha has impressed the audience with their performances in the serial as Riddhima, Vansh and Kahir respectively. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode was extremely emotional for the fans as it tested Vansh's loyalty. Read ahead to know what happened in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 29 episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 29 episode began with Riddhiman breaking bottles. She says to herself that if Vansh is proved as innocent, she will walk on these glass pieces to punish herself for ever doubting Vansh. In the next scene, Kabir shoots an ignited arrow at Vansh and Riddhima's picture which burns it. Kabir and Aryan plan to stay one step ahead to Vansh and Riddhima.

Riddhima sees Vansh sitting in their room and shows him the saree she is going to wear for the reception. Surprisingly, Vansh asks hands her a pair of scissors and cute the saree. Riddhima obliges. Then, Vansh hands her a new saree which he says goes with the 'retro' theme of the reception. They both share an emotional moment as Riddhima says that she is getting scared of the judgement. While Vansh confesses that he never has been scared of anything in his life but now, he is scared that he might lose Riddhima, too.

Kabir and Vansh once again in a war of words as Kabir taunts him that he heard that a storm was approaching. To this, Vansh hits back by saying that a sea does not get scared when it sees a storm. Vansh also warns him to be careful of his own plans. Kabir prods him to reveal his big plans for the night to him but Vansh does not budge. He asks him to wait and watch and also tells him that he hopes Kabir likes the surprise.

In the next frame, Dadi meets the DJ and tells him that new songs should not be played in the reception as the theme for the same is retro. The DJ says he's got everything under control. Vansh and Riddhima share an romantic moment when Riddhima has to cook a sweet dish as a ritual. Vansh also helps Riddhima get dressed for the reception.

