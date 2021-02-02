Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb1, 2021: Kabir Learns That Vansh Killed His Father

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Febuary 1, 2021 episode, Vansh says that Kabir will be mad at him, and its natural. He says that he will handle Kabir like he has handled the situation previously. He also admits that everyone believed in him when he met with an accident and Kabir's father and aunt died in that accident too. Vansh further says that no one will come to know that Ishani was responsible for the car accident. Ishani tells Vansh that she is very lucky to have a brother like him, who protects her from each problem.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Ishani then asks Vansh why he mentioned about Kabir's father and his aunt's death when they were not al all related to the situation. Vansh tells Ishani that Kabir provoked Ridhima against him and he had to take revenge for that. Meanwhile, Kabir says that Vansh has snatched a lot from him, he says his mother is in jail and today he has learnt that Vansh killed his father. Kabir then vows to destroy Vansh. Vansh then goes to Angre and asks him to keep an eye on Kabir. He says that he will soon come up with a plan to harm Kabir.

Just then, Ridhima's photo frame falls from the wall, and the glass breaks. Vansh worries and asks Angre about Ridhima. Angre tells Vansh that he did not see Ridhima anywhere. On the other hand, Ridhima breaks some glass bottles and starts walking on them. She says she made a huge mistake and should get punished for it. Vansh reaches there and stops Ridhima from hurting herself.

Ridhima asks Vansh not to stop her and tells him that if he tries to stop her, she will only harm herself more. Vansh says if he cannot stop Ridhima, he will walk with her. Vansh starts walking on the glass pieces with Ridhima and she stops him. Later, she faints in his arms. Vansh takes Ridhima to her room and removes the glass from her leg. He treats Ridhima's leg and leaves from there. Kabir tries to break Vansh's piano and Vansh stops him. He tries to explain himself to Kabir and says that he was 15 when the accident happened and it was an honest mistake.



