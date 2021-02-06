'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 6: Ishani Is Provoked Against Vansh By Aaryan

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode begins with Riddhima wondering just why her health has taken a turn for the worse all of a sudden. When she hears Vansh come into the room she calls out to him but she gets no response from him. Riddhima then asks him what was wrong as he was not answering her. She then asks him where he had gone. Vansh replies by saying that he had gone to get some air. Riddhima tells him not to move around a lot as he was still recuperating. She notices that he looks troubled and asks him what the problem was. Vansh again keeps quiet but recalls what Siya had said. Riddhima insists him to rest. Read on more to get an Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 update.

Ishani’s birthday plans

The entire family along with dadi go to wish Ishani. Vansh gifts her a diamond necklace which makes Ishani very happy. Siya says that she and her brother want to organise a party on the occasion of Ishani’s birthday. Siya also suggests that a family portrait be clicked during the party. Everyone agrees that it is a good idea. Ishani insists that the family wear white as it is her favourite colour.

In the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode Kabir chooses a dress for Riddhima

As soon as Kabir hears of Ishani’s plans, he thinks of Riddhima. He looks at the cutout he has of her. He feels that it is an important day given that the family portrait is to be clicked so Riddhima should wear something special. He chooses an outfit for her and lays it out over her cutout. He is convinced Riddhima will look splendid in the outfit he has chosen. This scene ends with Kabir expressing his love for Riddhima.

Ridddhima misunderstands the origin of her gift

Ishani goes into Vansh and Riddhima’s room while Riddhima is in the shower. She places the clothes she has chosen for Vansh on the couch and leaves thinking Vansh is in the shower and that he would understand who it was for as per their family tradition. Ishani leaves the room Kabir enters. He places the box with his gift for Riddhima on the bed and goes to hide behind the curtain.

Riddhima comes out of the shower and sees the gift box on her bed. She thinks it is from Vansh and thus decides to wear it for the party. Kabir feels a step closer to getting Riddhima and says that’s soon she would be his. Riddhima declares that she too has a gift for Vansh and says that Vansh should wear it for the party.

Riddhima and Vansh share some close time

Riddhima tells Siya about her mounting nausea, in the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode. The latter feels happy and asks if Riddhima is pregnant. Riddhima staunchly denies it and says she probably just has a stomach bug. Dadi then calls Siya out of the room. Vansh enters and sees Riddhima’s gift and mistakes it for Ishani’s. As he is struggling with the buttons on his shirt, Riddhima comes in and hugs him from behind. She tells him that he should ask people for help at times. Vansh compliments her on her radiant beauty. Riddhima calls him the most handsome man in the world.

Ishaani is instigated by Aaryan

The family members congregate for the celebration. Ishani is very upset to see Vansh not wearing her gift. Vansh goes to wish her and tells her that he will always take care of her and pry for her. Riddhima goes to wish her next. Ishani asks Riddhima about Vansh’s shirt and Riddhima says that she has bought it for him. Ishani gets angry. Aaryan tells her that Vansh has changed after his marriage and that whereas Ishani used to be his priority before, Riddhima was his priority now. Ishani tells Vansh that Riddhima has come into his life now and she has been there in his since forever, he could not make Riddhima his priority over her

Vansh under attack

As Ishani is cutting the cake and all the family members are surrounding her, a man is seen looking into the house through binoculars. He is then seen filling up a syringe with some liquid. He aims a gun with the syringe loaded into it and aims it at Vansh. The episode concludes here. If you miss out on any episode you catch up on it in the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update.

