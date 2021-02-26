'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update February 26: Riddhima To Find Out Who's Harming Her?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 26 episode starts with Riddhima confronting Vansh to accept their baby. She tells him that the baby in her womb is his and will be seen in the next few months. Vansh says they will talk about it some other time but Riddhima tells him that she knows he's nervous but he does not want to accept the baby and she cannot bear the pain on her own. Vansh leaves and someone watches Riddhima from outside her room. Later, Chanchal enters her room and is shocked to see Aryan in there. He tells her that he came in her room because he misses Rudra, his father. Chanchal says she cannot believe she has lost him and will also lose her rights to the property. Aryan assures Chanchal that he won't let that happen and takes the red gloves with him. It is also revealed that Chanchal has a pair of red gloves too.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Feb 26

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Riddhima gets a call from the abortion centre again. She tells the person on the other side of the phone that she does not want an abortion. The person tells her she has 40 hours to come to the centre or the authorities will come to her house. Riddhima worries and decides to talk to Vansh about the baby. Riddhima goes to Vansh who has been drinking. She tells him that she wants to talk to him about the baby but he avoids her.

Vansh tells Riddhima that she can never understand his problems. Riddhima gives up and tells him she will handle the situation on her own and does not need him. She lights up a fire in front of him and tells him that if he cannot accept her baby, he has no right to call him his wife. Vansh stops her and tells her that she has no right to decide about their relationship. Vansh gets a call and asks Riddhima that he will continue the conversation later. Riddhima talks to the baby and tells it that her mother will save him/her from all problems, including Vansh.

Angre tells Vansh that the person who gave their diamonds to Chang will be meeting him tomorrow for some new deals. Vansh confirms the news with Angre again and they plan to expose the person and punish him severely. On the other hand, Kabir speaks to Chang on the phone and says that he will meet him tomorrow. The make a plan and Kabir thinks to himself that he has grounded Vansh and now he will destroy him. Meanwhile, Vansh is adamant to find the truth about the diamonds and the person the next day.

Riddhima goes to the kitchen and finds Daime in the kitchen doing her work. Riddhima's gut feeling says that Daima looks suspicious. Later, Anupriya gets a call and is heard saying that he did the work. Riddhima wonders who Daima is talking to, on the phone. She gets a message from the abortion centre again and wonders if Daima is the person behind it. Riddhima slips because some oil is dropped on the floor but Vansh saves her. She thinks someone dropped the oil purposely, so she would slip and fall.

Riddhima thanks Vansh for saving her and goes to Chanchal's room to return her phone. She finds a brochure of a gynaecologist in her room and wonders if Chanchal is the person sending her abortion messages. Chanchal enters the room and Riddhima drops the brochure. As she goes to pick it up, Chanchal steps on her hand.

