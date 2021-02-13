Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update | Is Riddhima's Life In Grave Danger At The VR House?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 13 episode, Riddhima tries to figure out why Vansh is not happy about her pregnancy. Riddhima tries to get Vansh to feel a father's happiness. Later, someone sneaks behind her with a knife. Is Ridhhima's life in grave danger? Read the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update to know more:

Riddhima tries to talk to Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode begins when Riddhima goes to Vansh. She starts to imitate his actions, which makes Vansh smile. Then Vansh unbuttons his shirt and asks Riddhima if she will now do the same. Riddhima tries to leave but Vansh pulls her to him and tells her that Riddhima is another name for love for him. Riddhima then asks him if he can make room for another name in his heart.

She tries to ask him why he cannot love their child. Riddhima does not lose her cool and vows to not give up. She goes to the washroom when a person with a knife appears. Riddhima does not see the person but just hears some noise. She asks if someone is there and goes out to check. She finds a fallen shampoo bottle but no one in the room and she assumes it was the wind.

Sia's surprise

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Sia calls Vansh and Riddhima and gifts them a cradle for their baby. This makes Riddhima very happy and she brings a toy baby to keep in the cradle. She says that Vansh and her could practise taking care of the child with this toy till the baby arrives. Vansh is upset and tells Riddhima she cannot bring the feeling of fatherhood in him by doing all this. When Riddhima puts the toy baby in his arms, he recalls the woman's curse and gives it back to Riddhima before storming out.

Is Riddhima's baby in danger?

Riddhima is wakened by a sound. She goes to the cradle to find it missing and hears a lullaby. She finds the toy baby broken in the cradle and wonders who could have done such a thing. She thinks of telling Vansh but stops herself after thinking about how this will scare Vansh into not having the baby at all. She finds a shadow and catches hold of it only to see that it is Angre. He had not been able to fall asleep and came out because of the lullaby. Riddhima decides to lie and tell him that she couldn't sleep either because she thinks that Angre could tell Vansh.

Riddhima's sonography

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 13 episode, Riddhima believes that if Vansh comes with her for her sonography, he could feel better about being a father. She asks Vansh to come with her. He tells her that he loves her and will hold her hand through every journey of life except for the journey of parenthood. Meanwhile, a man follows Riddhima and when she steps out, he sends a truck at her, but RIddhima moves away after noticing the truck at the last moment. Vansh too avoids a car accident but screams in frustration because of his troubles and the episode ends.

