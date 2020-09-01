'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For August 31, 2020: Riddhima Sets A Trap

In the episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on August 31, 2020, Riddhima finds a glove. When she picks it up, she recalls seeing the shadow. But, Riddhima says that Vansh won’t believe her and she has to get proof first before telling him anything. Read further ahead.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update, August 31

Vansh sits sad, while Dadi and others perform the aarti in the other room. Riddhima says that it is about a son’s love for his mother. When someone pours kerosene in the mystery room, Riddhima looks for the glove she had found. She sees someone’s shadow and rushes inside to see who it is, but slips due to the oil on the floor and falls down. Riddhima gets up and goes to check the room. Just as she opens the door, the candle falls down on the kerosene and the room gets lit on fire. All the painting start to burn and she shouts “no”.

Everyone hears her scream and run to see what happened. Vansh gets shocked seeing Riddhima inside a room full of fire. Vansh shouts “maa” and tries to save Riddhima and all the paintings. But, dadi tells him that his hands will burn and asks him to get back. When Angre comes and stops Vansh, he angrily beats up Angre and shouts, “leave me”. When he turns and sees that the paintings have been burnt to ashes, everyone gets shocked. Vansh cries holding the ashes. Vansh sees Riddhima and holds her by her neck in anger. He says that she burnt his mother’s last sign. But Riddhima says that she did no such thing and was, in fact, trying to save them.

Riddhima goes on a walk alone, in an isolated place. Someone wearing black colour clothes comes and kidnaps Riddhima. Riddhima gets up and asks the kidnapper to remove their mask. She says that it was a drama to catch the person and asks them to show her their face as they are the unknown enemy. Riddhima removes the mask and gets shocked to sees Anupriya. Riddhima scolds her and says that she had done it to catch Anupriya red-handed.

Riddhima recalls noticing kerosene smell from Anupriya’s saree and even seeing a stain of it on her saree. Riddhima says that she knew the person will follow her and try to catch her. Riddhima asks Anupriya about how can she do this with Vansh who regards her as his mother. Riddhima asks about why did she burn the paintings, and suspects that it was because Anupriya is Vansh’s step-mother. Anupriya starts to cry and says yes. She says that she loved Vansh more than his own mother and stood by him in his every pain. She says that she did this because she can’t tolerate his pain anymore. She wanted to free him from this suffocation for his betterment. When Anupriya says that if Riddhima thinks she should tell him, she can go and tell Vansh about it. Riddhima says that she will tell everyone about Anupriya being the main culprit.

