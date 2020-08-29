'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Aug 28: Vansh Makes A Surprising Revelation

Ish Mein Marjawan 2 Aug 28 episode starts with Ridhima, who decides to take some risk to gather evidence against Vansh and his notorious killings. She enters the secret room and sets up a trap to make sure Vansh confesses to his wrongdoings. Vansh, on the other hand, is hurt when he hears the familiar sound of anklets and follows the faint sound. Will Vansh come across something mysterious?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update for August 28

Woman in the portrait comes alive?

Vansh is playing the piano with bleeding hands when he suddenly hears the sound of anklets. He asks who is there but nobody replies. An anklet is thrown towards his feet and he realises the anklet is from the secret room. He checks the room but it is locked which leaves him baffled. He spots a woman in white and wonders who the mysterious figure is.

The lady is running through the stairway and corridors but Vansh cannot get a hold of her. He is terrified at the thought that it might be Ragini and she might have returned. He throws the alcohol bottle and it shatters all over. The lady walks on the shattered glass without a second thought.

Ridhima tricks Vansh

Vansh follows the figure to the poolside and is constantly speaking to himself that this is just not possible. He is so shocked at the appearance of the woman that he trips on a pile of chairs and falls down. It is then revealed that the woman is just Ridhima dressed as the lady in the secret room portrait. A flashback sequence shows how Ridhima took up the avatar, determined to find out the truth.

Ridhima tries to get the truth out of Vansh since he is intoxicated and vulnerable. She tries to make him confess about the killings but he does not give much away. He only keeps repeating that he was betrayed by her. For a split second, Vansh recognises Ridhima but is drunk enough to fall asleep right after. Ridhima is relieved that she did not get caught.

Ridhima escapes from the poolside and Vansh wakes up right after. Ridhima runs away to the secret room only to have someone cover her face with a black cloth.

Vansh is furious about Ridhima's act

Ridhima falls next to an armchair and takes off the cloth blacking her out. She sees Vansh, who is furious about the act she pulled off. He kneels in front of her aggressively. He asks her if she thought he wouldn't recognise her because he was drunk. He says she has made a mistake because he is more conscious and vicious when he is drunk. He pulls out the anklet that he found earlier and tells her how he discovered the truth.

Vansh finds blood on the anklet which was from the cut Ridhima got after walking on the pieces of the broken glass bottle. Vansh is furious and says through gritted teeth that souls do not bleed. He also recites a shloka about souls and screams in rage.

Vansh is furious about Ridhima being in the secret room and asks her where the painting is. She looks around and realises that the painting is missing. Vansh is yelling in anger and questions her audacity to tamper with his painting when she knows how important it is. He also asks her why she pulled off the act. Ridhima says she wanted to find out the truth about his killings.

Vansh grabs her arm and tells her she has made a huge mistake by touching the jewellery and dress in the secret room. Ridhima is frightened by Vansh's anger but maintains her stand that she wasn’t the one to move the painting.

Ridhima learns the truth about the statue

Ridhima pushes him away and accuses him of killing Ragini, his father, and the statue lady. Ridhima says she will make him confess if not today, some other day. Vansh pulls out a knife and pins Ridhima's neck with it. She is silently weeping in terror but Vansh stabs the wooden panel instead.

Vansh backs off with pain surfacing on his face. He asks softly how could he ever kill his mother, indicating that the statue lady is actually his mother. Ridhima is shocked at the revelation and wonders why Anupriya lied.

Image Courtesy: Stills from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

