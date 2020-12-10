'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 9, 2020: Riddhima's Plan Seems To Fail

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 9 episode starts as everyone brings Ishani for the tilak rasam. Dadi says that Riddhima and Vansh will do the rasam together. Just as Vihaan does Ishani’s tilak, Ishani thinks that she will soon know if this person is really her Vansh or a cheat. When Dadi asks Vash to come and do the rituals, Kabir keeps a packet in Vihaan’s kurta’s pocket. After Vihaan does the rituals, dadi asks Kabir to come and perform the rituals. Kabir denies and says that he doesn’t want to spoil Ishani’s mood. But, dadi insists and Ishani too says that its okay. Kabir performs the rituals. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 9, 2020 episode continues as the rituals are done, everyone in the VR Mansion starts to sing for Ishani. Just as everyone is enjoying themselves and trying to make Ishani happy, Ishani starts to get a stomach ache. Ishani shouts and faints and Kabir catches her from falling on the ground. The doctor comes and informs everyone that Ishani and the baby are completely safe.

Kabir reveals to everyone that he had sent Ishani’s blood for testing in a lab and there was some powdered poison found that could have seriously harmed Ishani’s baby. Kabir blames Vihaan for giving Ishani the wrong gangajal and asks him to prove his innocence. Just as Vihaan shows his bowl of gangajal, dadi says that this isn’t gangajal as gangajal is transparent in colour but this is green in colour. Everyone starts doubting Vihaan but Riddhima understands that this must have all been Kabir’s plan.

Ishani asks Vihaan to prove that he is their Vansh and asks him the names that Vansh had decided for her child. Riddhima thinks that her game will be over today. Kabir thinks “it’s a bonus as Ishani has made her work easy”. Dadi asks Vihaan to reveal the names if he is really Vansh. Vihaan says “Dhwani if it’s a girl and Ankush if it’s a boy”. Ishani says that these are not the names that Vansh had though for her baby. Kabir thinks that Riddhima and Vansh’s look-alike’s game is over today. Riddhima worries. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

