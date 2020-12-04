'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For Dec 3: Dadi Asks Riddhima And Vansh To Remarry

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 3 episode starts as Vihaan explains to Riddhima that he only did what he thought he had to do. Vihaan says that if Vansh would have been here then he would not have forgiven Riddhima for marrying someone else. Riddhima agrees that he would be angry, but she says that Vansh would never talk of having a divorce. Vihaan smiles and says “your eyes”, Ishq Mein Marjawan plays in the background. Ishani comes to the room and says that Vansh woke up early today as his divorce papers are ready. She asks Vihaan to sign on them after which he will get free of Riddhima forever. Riddhima overhears their conversation. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Riddhima goes back to her room and sees Vansh’s picture. She starts talking to him. Riddhima cries and asks Vansh about why did he leave her and go away as she wishes she could stop the time. She says that Vansh would be with her and his family because he was very strong but Riddhima is not so strong. Riddhima says that she doesn’t know what to do and how to save the family from Kabir. Riddhima reveals that she got Vihaan into the VR mansion for a motive but he failed her plan. Riddhima prays.

Dadi brings Riddhima into the VR mansion. Ishani says that it is good Riddhima is here as she will leave the VR mansion in the clothes that she had entered in. Ishani asks Riddhima to sign the divorce papers and claims that dadi has called everyone so that they can be witness to this good moment. Dadi stops Riddhima from singing the papers and asks her about how can she end her relation with Vansh as she had put her life in danger to save him. Dadi asks Riddhima not to forget that her relation isn’t only with Vansh, but with dadi also. Just as Riddhima starts crying, dadi says that she will not permit Riddhima to break her relation with Vansh and won’t accept this divorce. Dadi tears the papers.

Dadi says that relations don’t break on papers as this is Riddhima’s house and she won’t go anywhere. Dadi gets Vihaan over there and says asks both of them to promise dadi that they give another chance to their relationship, forgetting the past. Riddhima thinks that she can stay with her family and fight to save them. Once she throws Kabir out of the VR mansion, she will tell Vihaan’s truth to everyone in the family.

Dadi brings sindoor and mangalsutra, and asks Vihaan to fill Riddhima’s maang and accept her. Everyone gets shocked and looks on. Just as Vihaan looks at Riddhima, dadi says that they can think as though they are marrying once again. Riddhima thinks about how can Vihaan fill her maang as she is Vansh’s widow. Riddhima cries and thinks that she had never thought that a twist like this will come in this drama. Riddhima thinks about how shall she stop this. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

